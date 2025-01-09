Australian Dollar weakens on muted Australian data, China CPI miss

- AUD slides on Thursday, continuing its losing streak below 0.6200.
- Slower Aussie Retail Sales fuel RBA rate cut bets.
- China’s soft CPI dampens the Australian Dollar’s prospects.
AUD/USD slumps to near 0.6170 as the US Dollar performs strongly on a stubborn US inflation outlook on Thursday. The Aussie was a weak performer due to muted local data and soft Chinese inflation data. Investors now look ahead to US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for hints on future rate actions from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Daily digest market movers: Aussie weak as markets await Fed directions
- Investors expect US President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-growth and inflationary policies to keep the Federal Reserve leaning hawkish.
- December’s Federal Open Market Committee Meeting Minutes reveal Fed officials worried about a slowdown in disinflation, citing potential trade and immigration policy shifts.
- Market participants await Friday’s US NFP release for new clues on the central bank’s next monetary policy steps.
- On the data front, Australian Retail Sales grew 0.8% in November, undershooting the 1% forecast but above the previous 0.5%, upping RBA dovish bets.
- Traders have fully priced in a 25-basis-point RBA rate cut for the April meeting, pressuring the Aussie.
- China’s annual CPI for December edged up 0.1%, below the prior 0.2%, adding to concerns over the AUD’s proxy role in Chinese growth.
AUD/USD technical outlook: Bears reclaim control as key SMA caps recovery
The AUD/USD declined by 0.34% on Thursday, extending its losing streak for the third consecutive day. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 35, moving deeper into negative territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram shows decreasing green bars.
Bears have invalidated the latest bullish recovery attempt, and unless the pair clears its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the outlook will likely remain tilted to the downside.
Supports: 0.6150, 0.6130, 0.6100.
Resistances: 0.6200, 0.6215, 0.6250.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below 1.0300 after strong US jobs report
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0300 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat jobs report, which showed an increase of 256,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, and forces the pair to stay on the back foot heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2200 on broad USD demand
GBP/USD extends its weekly slide and trades at its weakest level since November 2023 below 1.2250. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 256,000 in December, fuelling a US Dollar rally and weighing on the pair.
Gold ignores upbeat US data, trades above $2,680
Following a drop toward $2,660 with the immediate reaction to strong US employment data for December, Gold regained its traction and climbed above $2,680. The risk-averse market atmosphere seems to be supporting XAU/USD despite renewed USD strength.
Sui bulls eyes for a new all-time high of $6.35
Sui price recovers most of its weekly losses and trades around $5.06 at the time of writing on Friday. On-chain metrics hint at a rally ahead as SUI’s long-to-short ratio reaches the highest level in over a month, and open interest is also rising.
Think ahead: Mixed inflation data
Core CPI data from the US next week could ease concerns about prolonged elevated inflation while in Central and Eastern Europe, inflation readings look set to remain high.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.