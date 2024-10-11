- The Australian Dollar trades in positive territory for the second consecutive day in Friday’s Asian session.
- Reduced bets of deeper Fed rate cuts support the USD and weigh on the pair.
- Investors brace for the US PPI data, which is due on Friday.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) gains ground on Friday. Nonetheless, the lower odds of aggressive interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) after the hotter-than-expected inflation data might lift the US Dollar (USD) and cap the upside for the pair.
In the absence of top-tier economic data releases from the Australia on Friday, the USD price dynamic will be the main driver for the AUD/USD. Investors will monitor the release of US Producer Price Index (PPI), which is due on Friday. The headline PPI is expected to show an increase of 1.6% YoY in September, while the core PPI is estimated to see a rise of 2.7% YoY during the same period. If the reports shows softer than expected outcome, this could weigh on the USD and acts as a tailwind for AUD/USD. Additionally, the preliminary of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be released later in the day.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar extends its recovery ahead of another US inflation data
- RBA Minutes from the September meeting showed board members overlooked the warning that there would be no rate cuts in the near future. The Australian central bank wants to keep its options open, watching whether the economy starts to pick up in the second half of the year.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.4% YoY in September, compared to 2.5% in August, above the consensus of 2.3%, the US Department of Labor Statistics showed Thursday. The core CPI, excluding food and energy, climbed 3.3% YoY in September, above forecast and the previous reading of 3.2%.
- The US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 4 rose to 258K, up from the previous week's 225K. The figure was above the initial consensus of 230K.
- New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that he expects more rate cuts lie ahead as inflation pressures continue to moderate and the economy remains solid.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted he sees a series of rate reductions over the next year to year and a half, noting that inflation is now near the Fed's 2% target and the economy is about at full employment.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is open to the idea of skipping a rate cut in November if economic data still hasn't aligned with the Fed's target figures in time.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar maintains a positive stance in the longer term
The Australian Dollar trades stronger on the day. According to the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair keeps the bullish vibe as the price is well-supported above the lower limit of the ascending trend channel and the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, the further downside cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located below the midline near 44.70.
The first upside barrier emerges near the high of September 6 at 0.6767. Extended gains could pave the way to 0.6823, the high of August 29. Any follow-through buying above the mentioned level could see a rally to 0.6942, the high of September 30.
On the flip side, the key support level is seen at 0.6700, representing the lower limit of the trend channel, the 100-day EMA, and the psychological level. A breach of this level could expose 0.6622, the low of September 11.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD treads water below 0.6750 amid dour mood
AUD/USD is off the highs, holding steady below 0.6750 in Asian trading on Friday. A broad US Dollar pullback underpins the pair but the further upside appears capped due to a tepid risk tone. Traders look forward to US PPI inflation data for fresh trading directives.
USD/JPY rises toward 149.00 despite softer risk tone
USD/JPY has picked up fresh bids and approaches 149.00 in Friday's Asian session. The BoJ rate hike uncertainty undermines the Japanese Yen and acts as a tailwind for the pair. However, a dour mood and the US Dollar consolidation could limit the pair's renewed upside. US data eyed.
Gold price recovers further from multi-week low touched on Thursday
Gold price builds on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $2,600 neighborhood, or a three-week low and gains positive traction for the second straight day amid subdued USD demand. A surge in US jobless claims pointed to initial signs of labor market weakness and should allow the Fed to keep cutting rates.
SEC sues Cumberland DRW for acting as an unregistered securities broker, Solana ETFs at risk
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Chicago-based trading firm Cumberland DRW for operating as an unregistered securities dealer. The regulator mentioned several cryptocurrencies in the suit.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.