Australian Dollar gains ahead of May's CPI figures

- Australian Dollar’s downside is limited by hawkish RBA outlook.
- Market delays expectation for RBA interest rate cuts to February 2025.
- May’s CPI figures will be key for markets to place their bets on the next RBA moves.
Monday's session noted a recovery in the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the AUD/USD found support at the 0.6640 threshold, where the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) converges. The highlight will be Australian inflation data eyed to shape ensuing RBA decisions.
In Australia, despite noticeable frailties in the economy, stubborn inflation continues to clog the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) road to potential interest rate cuts, thus setting a possible limit to the downside pressure on the Aussie. The RBA is now placed among the last G10 nations' central banks to initiate rate cuts, with this stance expected to bolster the Australian Dollar's upcoming gains.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Aussie up ahead of key May CPI
- Investors are now eagerly waiting for Wednesday's release of the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, expecting the headline inflation to sneak up two points to reach a five-month high of 3.8% YoY.
- The swaps market hints at virtually no rate cuts in 2024 and around 70% odds of the first cut in February 2025, hinting at the RBA's hawkish approach toward tackling inflation.
- Last week, Governor Bullock uncovered the RBA's inclination and sent the markets a clear message of resilience in the face of inflationary pressures. The Board's insistence that "inflation remains above target and is proving persistent" and its expectation that it "will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range", further asserts the central bank's tough stance.
- As the RBA doesn’t consider rate cuts, the Aussie’s downside is limited.
Technical analysis: AUD/USD recovers, buyers defend 20-day SMA
On the technical front, flat movements are noted as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50 but flattened. Simultaneously, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lingers in negative territory with steady red bars. The upcoming sessions hinge on the buyers maintaining the AUD/USD pair above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), whose strong defense is currently casting a positive light on the pair’s future outlook.
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
