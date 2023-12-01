Australian Dollar retraces its recent losses on subdued US Dollar

- Australian Dollar recovers ground as the Greenback snaps recent gains.
- Australia’s Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.7 from the previous reading of 48.2.
- China's Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.7 against the expected decline to 49.8 from 49.5 prior.
- US Core PCE Price Index YoY and MoM eased at 3.5% and 0.2%, respectively.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) manages to halt a two-day losing streak on Friday. However, the recovery in the US Dollar contributed a pressure on the AUD/USD pair. Furthermore, disappointing Chinese data on Thursday exerted downward pressure on market sentiment, causing the China-linked Australian Dollar (AUD) to decline.
Australia’s Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI for November met expectations at 47.7, showing a slight dip from the previous reading of 48.2. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release the RBA Commodity Index SDR later today. This data holds significance as it serves as an early indicator of changes in export prices, thereby influencing both GDP and the value of the AUD.
China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI exceeded expectations by improving to 50.7 in November, defying the anticipated decline to 49.8 from the previous reading of 49.5. This positive surprise in the data has the potential to provide support and bolster the Australian Dollar, given the interconnected economic dynamics between China and Australia.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) surged as the US Treasury bond yield edged higher, with the 2 and 10-year Treasury yields reached at 4.73% and 4.36%, respectively on Thursday. Furthermore, the Greenback might have found support in economic data from the United States (US).
US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) showed a year-on-year easing to 3.5% in October from the previous reading of 3.7%, aligning with expectations. The month-on-month Core PCE Price Index decreased to 0.2% from the prior 0.3%. Additionally, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 24 totaled 218K, slightly below the anticipated 220K but higher than the revised previous figures of 211K (revised from 209K).
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar gains ground on subdued US Dollar
- Australia's Private Capital Expenditure experienced a decline of 0.6% in Q3, contrasting with the previous growth of 2.8%. This contraction fell short of the expected rise of 1.0%.
- Aussie Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October shows a reading of 4.9%, a decrease from the previous reading of 5.6% in September and slightly below the expected 5.2%.
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock highlighted that the current monetary policy is on the restrictive side, with rate hikes putting a damper on demand, particularly in the context of persistent services inflation.
- Governor Bullock emphasized the need for caution in employing high interest rates to combat inflation without inadvertently raising the unemployment rate.
- China's NBS Manufacturing PMI for November decreased to 49.4 from the previous reading of 49.5. The market expectation was for an increase to 49.7. The Non-Manufacturing PMI contracted to 50.2, falling short of the expected 51.1 and the previous reading of 50.6.
- US Gross Domestic Product Annualized increased by 5.2% during the third quarter from the previous reading of 4.9%, above the market consensus of 5.0.
- The latest Fed's Beige Book unveiled that the demand for labor has been "continuing to ease" over the weeks leading up to mid-November.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar maintains its position below the 0.6650 resistance level
The Australian Dollar trades higher around 0.6620 on Friday. The immediate hurdle appears to be the significant level at 0.6650, with November's high at 0.6676 following closely. If the pair successfully surpasses this level, it could pave the way for a test of the substantial resistance at the psychological mark of 0.6700, and beyond that, the August high at 0.6723. Conversely, on the downside, a critical support zone is situated around the psychological level of 0.6600, aligning with the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6599. A clear breach below the EMA might lead the pair towards support near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6580, followed by the major level at 0.6550.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|-0.29%
|-0.19%
|-0.51%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.14%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|-0.39%
|0.08%
|GBP
|0.19%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.34%
|0.12%
|CAD
|0.14%
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.39%
|0.09%
|AUD
|0.29%
|0.17%
|0.10%
|0.17%
|0.10%
|-0.22%
|0.25%
|JPY
|0.19%
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|-0.34%
|0.14%
|NZD
|0.51%
|0.38%
|0.32%
|0.38%
|0.22%
|0.32%
|0.46%
|CHF
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|-0.47%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances to 0.6650 after China's Caixin PMI, Powell eyed
AUD/USD is holding higher ground, heading toward 0.6650 in the Asian session on Friday. The pair is capitalizing on an upside surprise in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI for November. The renewed US Dollar selling is supporting the Aussie pair ahead of US ISM PMI and Powell's speech.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen reverses a major part of the overnight losses against US Dollar
The Japanese Yen is back in demand on Friday and draws support from hawkish BoJ expectations. Fed rate cut bets prompt fresh selling around the USD and exert downward pressure on USD/JPY. Investors now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for some meaningful impetus.
Gold recovers its losses near $2,040, focus on US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech
Gold price recovers its recent losses near $2,040 during the early Asian session on Friday. The anticipation that the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady and perhaps start cutting in 2024 weighs on the US Dollar and lends some support to the USD-denominated gold.
Spot Bitcoin ETF window set between January 5 and 10, expert says as SEC publishes proposed rule changes
Spot Bitcoin ETFs have been a key catalyst in driving the markets, setting the tone for Bitcoin price and the rest of the market as capital overflows from the BTC market went to altcoins. Regardless, experts remain optimistic that an approval is still coming despite multiple delays.
A November to remember
The narrative for November can be characterized as a story of realization, recognition, and capitulation, particularly regarding the direction of interest rates and the outlook ahead. The month commenced with yields on 10-year Treasuries at 4.90%, but they are now poised to conclude nearly 60 basis points lower, providing a favourable boost to stock valuations.