Australian Dollar remains weaker following China’s interest rate decision

- The Australian Dollar holds losses after the People’s Bank of China decided to leave its Loan Prime Rates unchanged.
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that discussions between Washington and Beijing are progressing smoothly.
- Trump said that the US will not deploy troops to enforce a potential Ukraine peace deal.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, extending its losses for the third consecutive session. The AUD/USD pair remains subdued after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced to leave its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Monday that the talks between the United States (US) and China are going well, adding that he expects US growth to pick up in the fourth quarter (Q4). Bessent further noted that the current arrangement with China is highly effective, as the country remains the largest contributor to tariff revenue.
The AUD/USD pair also struggles as the US Dollar (USD) extends its gains amid geopolitical developments. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday that plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are now underway, according to CNN.
Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar strengthens on Ukraine-Russia peace hopes
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is gaining ground for the third successive day and trading around 98.30 at the time of writing. Traders await the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on a September policy decision.
- US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there won’t be American troops on the ground to help enforce a potential peace deal in Ukraine. The terms of security guarantees are still being negotiated between the US, European partners, and Ukraine.
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Monday emphasized the need for true peace and welcomed US involvement in security guarantees. Zelenskyy also confirmed major US arms purchase plans. Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he would work with European allies and non-European countries on security guarantees for Ukraine.
- The Trump administration has broadened its 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, taking effect on August 18. Friday’s notification has included 407 new product codes in the US Harmonized Tariff Schedule. US President Donald Trump also told reporters he intends to issue further announcements on steel tariffs, along with new levies aimed at semiconductor imports.
- Recent US economic data keeps intact the dovish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. CME’s FedWatch tool suggests that markets are pricing in 86.5% odds of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September.
- Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence surged 5.7% in August to 98.5, following a 0.6% increase in July. The sentiment has reached a high since February 2022, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has delivered rate cuts totaling 75 basis points since January. Matthew Hassan, Head of Australian Macro-Forecasting, said the prolonged period of consumer pessimism may be coming to an end, although maintaining momentum could require additional easing. However, he emphasized that policymakers are under no immediate pressure to deliver further cuts.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut on Tuesday, as widely expected, bringing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.6% from 3.85% at the August policy meeting.
Australian Dollar bears target two-month lows near 0.6400
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6450 on Wednesday. The technical analysis on the daily chart indicates that short-term price momentum is weakening as the pair remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 50 level, suggesting that market bias is bearish.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair may explore the area around the two-month low of 0.6419, recorded on August 1, followed by the three-month low of 0.6372.
The AUD/USD pair may target the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA at 0.6486, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6497. A break above this crucial resistance zone could improve the short- and medium-term price momentum and support the pair to target the monthly high at 0.6568, reached on August 14, followed by the nine-month high of 0.6625, which was recorded on July 24.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|0.25%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|-0.22%
|-0.07%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|0.22%
|0.16%
|0.11%
|0.21%
|0.28%
|0.31%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|-0.11%
|0.13%
|0.20%
|0.08%
|AUD
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|-0.21%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|NZD
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.28%
|-0.20%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.31%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
PBoC Interest Rate Decision
The People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) holds scheduled meetings on a quarterly basis. However, China’s benchmark interest rate – the loan prime rate (LPR), a pricing reference for bank lending – is fixed every month. If the PBoC forecasts high inflation (hawkish) it raises interest rates, which is bullish for the Renminbi (CNY). Likewise, if the PBoC sees inflation in the Chinese economy falling (dovish) and cuts or keeps interest rates unchanged, it is bearish for CNY. Still, China’s currency doesn’t have a floating exchange rate determined by markets and its value against the US Dollar is fixed mainly by the PBoC on a daily basis.Read more.
Last release: Wed Aug 20, 2025 01:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 3%
Consensus: 3%
Previous: 3%
Source: The People's Bank of China
