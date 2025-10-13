TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Australian Dollar recovers as trade tensions ease; focus turns to RBA minutes

  • The Australian Dollar steadies after last week’s sharp decline, recovering modestly above 0.6500.
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hints that tariffs “don’t have to happen” if China takes steps to ease tensions.
  • RBA meeting minutes due on Tuesday may offer fresh policy cues after the central bank held rates at 3.60% in September.
Australian Dollar recovers as trade tensions ease; focus turns to RBA minutes
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Australian Dollar (AUD) steadies against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with the AUD/USD pair climbing back above 0.6500 after slipping to its lowest level since August 27, around 0.6472, on Friday. The rebound comes as risk sentiment improves slightly following a shift in rhetoric from Washington over the weekend that eased concerns about a renewed escalation in US-China trade tensions.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading sideways near 0.6516, up nearly 0.65% on the day, as Australia’s close trade ties with China make the pair highly sensitive to developments in US-China relations. The softer rhetoric from Washington provides relief for the Aussie, helping it stabilize and recover from last week’s sell-off, despite a firmer Greenback.

Late on Friday, US President Donald Trump reignited trade tensions with China, announcing plans to impose 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports starting November 1, following reports that Beijing planned to restrict exports of rare earth elements. The announcement rattled global markets and sent risk assets sharply lower. However, over the weekend, Trump struck a softer tone, posting on Truth Social that “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine!” and that the United States seeks to “help China, not hurt it.”

Earlier on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the proposed 100% tariff hike “doesn’t have to happen” if Beijing takes steps to ease tensions, signaling that working-level talks between US and Chinese officials are underway this week. Hopes of renewed negotiations helped calm markets after last week’s turbulence. However, sentiment remains fragile as investors remain wary of President Trump’s unpredictable approach to trade policy and his frequent use of tariff threats as a negotiation tactic.

Looking ahead, traders will turn their focus to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes due on Tuesday for fresh guidance on monetary policy. The central bank held its cash rate unchanged at 3.60% in September, noting that the decline in underlying inflation has slowed and that maintaining the current policy stance allows more time to assess how earlier rate cuts are influencing demand and price pressure.

In the United States (US), attention remains on the ongoing government shutdown, with no signs of a breakthrough in Congress as the funding stalemate extends into its 13th day. With a light economic calendar, the spotlight turns to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on Tuesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, initially scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to October 24 due to the shutdown, while several other Fed officials are set to speak throughout the week.

Economic Indicator

RBA Meeting Minutes

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Oct 14, 2025 00:30

Frequency: Weekly

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Reserve Bank of Australia

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) publishes the minutes of its monetary policy meeting two weeks after the interest rate decision is announced. It provides a detailed record of the discussions held between the RBA’s board members on monetary policy and economic conditions that influenced their decision on adjusting interest rates and/or bond buys, significantly impacting the AUD. The minutes also reveal considerations on international economic developments and the exchange rate value.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1550 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1550 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades deep in the red near 1.1550. Market fears over a re-escalation of the US-China trade conflict following US President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on China ease on Monday, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength and causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD remains under pressure below 1.3350

GBP/USD remains under pressure below 1.3350

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt earlier in the day, GBP/USD loses its traction and declines toward 1.3300. The US Dollar rebounds as the negative impact of Trump's tariff announcement fades, making it difficult for the pair to shake off the bearish pressure.

Gold record run continues beyond $4,100

Gold record run continues beyond $4,100

Gold preserve its bullish momentum to start the week and trades at a new record-high at around $4,100. The political drama in France, the uncertainty surrounding the US-China relations and the impact of the government shutdown allow Gold to remain attractive as a traditional safe-haven asset.

Dogecoin recovers as House of Doge targets public listing via Brag House merger

Dogecoin recovers as House of Doge targets public listing via Brag House merger

After the crypto market flash crash on Friday, DOGE found support at $0.180 before staging a recovery above the $0.210 level, which is strengthened by the 200-day Simple Moving Average. A firm reclaim of $0.210 could see the top memecoin tackle the descending trendline resistance extending from September 13. 

Bank earnings to fill US economic data vacuum

Bank earnings to fill US economic data vacuum

As expected, stock markets in the US rallied on Monday, reversing some of the losses from Friday’s sell off as trade tensions between the US and China eased. This has helped financial markets return to ‘normal’ at the start of a new week.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network bounces off a psychological level for its third consecutive day of recovery. Outflows from the Pi Network Foundation wallet and Liquidity reserve risk additional supply pressure. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers