Australian Dollar declines despite US Dollar weakness on dovish Fed outlook

Australian Dollar faces slight challenges following comments from RBA's Sarah Hunter.

China and the US reached a commercial agreement on Monday to transfer TikTok into US ownership.

The US Dollar extends losses as Fed policy decision looms.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) declines against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday after registering gains in the previous session. The AUD/USD pair appreciated as the US Dollar (USD) struggled ahead of the looming US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy meeting due on Wednesday.

The AUD could have received support after China and the United States (US) reached a commercial agreement on Monday to place TikTok under US ownership, with final approval anticipated during a Friday call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump wrote on “Social Truth” that the “big Trade Meeting” went “VERY WELL!” and emphasized that US-China relations remain “very strong.”

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said on Tuesday that the central bank is “close to getting inflation to target.” Hunter noted that risks to the outlook are balanced and emphasized the need for a forward-looking approach given the delayed impact of monetary policy. She added that the RBA is closely monitoring the underlying strength of consumer spending and aims to keep the economy near full employment.

The Aussie Dollar finds support on the fading likelihood of further Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cuts. Swaps now price in an 86% likelihood of unchanged policy in September, bolstered by Australia’s strong July trade surplus, solid Q2 GDP, and hotter July inflation. Consumer Inflation Expectations also climbed in September, signaling stronger domestic demand and raising concerns about renewed inflationary pressures.

Australian Dollar struggles despite a weaker US Dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is extending losses and trading around 97.20 at the time of writing. Traders will likely be observing the US Retail Sales data for August, due on Tuesday, which could offer fresh cues on US consumer spending.

The US Senate confirmed Stephen Miran by a 48-47 vote to fill the Federal Reserve Board seat vacated by Adriana Kugler last month. Miran will be the first executive-branch official to serve on the central bank’s board since 1935.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to lower rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting, though there remains a slight chance of a 50-basis-point cut. Markets have also factored in continued easing through 2026 to help stave off a potential recession.

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank now expect the US central bank to deliver three rate cuts this year, after recent data pointed to easing inflation pressures. In separate notes on Friday, the brokerages projected 25-basis-point reductions at each of the Fed’s remaining meetings in September, October, and December, according to Reuters.

Traders are now expecting multiple Fed rate cuts after US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims climbed to their highest since October 2021, following last week’s weak Nonfarm Payrolls report, overshadowing a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation reading.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday that China’s Retail Sales rose 3.4% year-over-year (YoY) in August vs. 3.8% expected and 3.7% in July. Chinese Industrial Production increased 5.2% YoY in the same period, compared to the 5.8% forecast and 5.7% seen previously.

The NBS said during its press conference on Monday that economic operation was generally steady in August, but domestic demand will expand and promote a rebound in prices. Some firms are having difficulties in operations as the external environment is very severe, NBS added.

Australian Dollar eyes 11-month highs near 0.6700

AUD/USD is trading around 0.6660 on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair moves upwards within an ascending channel pattern, indicating a bullish market bias. Additionally, the pair is positioned above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating short-term price momentum is stronger.

On the upside, the AUD/USD pair may target the 11-month high of 0.6687, recorded in November 2024, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 0.6700.

The AUD/USD pair may find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 0.6621, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 0.6570. A break below the channel would weaken the short-term price momentum and lead the AUD/USD pair to test the 50-day EMA at 0.6535.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.14% -0.12% -0.10% -0.04% 0.00% 0.20% -0.11% EUR 0.14% 0.02% -0.07% 0.09% 0.19% 0.32% 0.02% GBP 0.12% -0.02% -0.08% 0.07% 0.18% 0.30% -0.01% JPY 0.10% 0.07% 0.08% 0.13% 0.18% 0.12% 0.04% CAD 0.04% -0.09% -0.07% -0.13% 0.04% 0.20% -0.08% AUD -0.00% -0.19% -0.18% -0.18% -0.04% 0.21% -0.17% NZD -0.20% -0.32% -0.30% -0.12% -0.20% -0.21% -0.26% CHF 0.11% -0.02% 0.01% -0.04% 0.08% 0.17% 0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).