Australian Dollar holds gains due to hawkish RBA, eyes on US Nonfarm Payrolls

- The Australian Dollar appreciates as the RBA is widely expected to maintain its hawkish policy stance in November.
- The commodity-linked AUD receives support from stimulus measures in China, Australia’s largest trading partner.
- The risk-sensitive AUD/USD pair could struggle as US President Biden stated that Israel could strike Iran's Oil infrastructure.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) gains ground due to the hawkish outlook surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Recent data showed retail sales growth for August exceeding expectations, reducing the chances of an early rate cut from the RBA. Markets have nearly ruled out a rate cut in November. Furthermore, the AUD is benefiting from stimulus measures in China, Australia’s largest trading partner, which have lifted commodity prices.
The risk-sensitive AUD/USD pair could encounter headwinds as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weigh on risk appetite. US President Joe Biden stated that the United States (US) is in discussions with Israel about potential strikes on Iran's Oil infrastructure. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran "will pay a heavy price" for Tuesday’s attack, which involved the firing of at least 180 ballistic missiles at Israel, according to the BBC.
The Australian Dollar came under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) gained strength following a better-than-expected US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change reports, which challenged dovish expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy. Traders are now looking ahead to Friday’s US employment data, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and Average Hourly Earnings, for further direction.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar receives support from hawkish sentiment surrounding the RBA
- The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are assigning a 67.4% probability to a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November, while the likelihood of a 50-basis-point cut is 32.6%, down from 35.2% a day ago.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee reiterated on Thursday that the interest rates need to come down over the next year by “a lot.” Goolsbee further stated that he’d like to keep the unemployment rate at 4.2% from rising any further.
- US ISM Services PMI rose to 54.9 in September, from 51.5 in August and exceeding the market forecast of 51.7. Meanwhile, the Services Prices Paid Index, a key inflation indicator, climbed to 59.4 from 57.3.
- Australia’s Trade Balance for August stood at 5,644 million month-over-month, surpassing market expectations of 5,500 million and slightly higher than July’s surplus of 5,636 million. However, both Exports and Imports declined by 0.2% month-over-month in August.
- Australia's Judo Bank Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) posted a reading of 50.5 in September, down from 52.5 in August. This indicates the eighth consecutive month of growth in services activity, albeit at a slower and marginal rate. Meanwhile, the Composite PMI declined slightly to 49.6 in September, compared to 49.8 in the previous month, data showed on Thursday.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin addressed the Fed's recent rate actions on Wednesday, warning that the fight against inflation may not be over, as risks still persist. Barkin noted that the 50 basis points (bps) rate cut in September was justified because rates had become "out of sync" with the decline in inflation, while the unemployment rate was near its sustainable level.
- The ADP Employment Change report showed an increase of 143,000 jobs in September, surpassing the forecasted 120,000 jobs. Additionally, annual pay rose by 4.7% year-over-year. The total number of jobs added in August was revised upward from 99,000 to 103,000.
- On Monday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank is not in a hurry and will lower its benchmark rate ‘over time.’ Powell added that the recent half-point interest rate cut should not indicate similarly aggressive future actions, noting that upcoming rate changes are likely to be more modest.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar remains below 0.6850, nine-day EMA
The AUD/USD pair trades near 0.6840 on Friday. Technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the pair is positioned below the ascending channel, signaling an emergence of a bearish bullish bias. However, a move back into the channel would reinforce the bullish sentiment, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, suggesting that bullish momentum is still present.
Regarding resistance, the pair could test the immediate nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6857 level, followed by the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 0.6910 level. A return to the ascending channel would reinforce the bullish bias and support the AUD/USD pair to explore the area around the channel's upper boundary, at the 0.7040 level.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair could target a psychological level of 0.6800. A break below this level could push the pair to navigate the region around its seven-week low of 0.6622, recorded on September 11.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.60%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|-0.20%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.61%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|0.02%
|-0.26%
|GBP
|0.05%
|0.07%
|-0.54%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.20%
|JPY
|0.60%
|0.61%
|0.54%
|0.59%
|0.50%
|0.61%
|0.35%
|CAD
|0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.59%
|-0.09%
|0.07%
|-0.24%
|AUD
|0.09%
|0.13%
|0.06%
|-0.50%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.61%
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|-0.29%
|CHF
|0.20%
|0.26%
|0.20%
|-0.35%
|0.24%
|0.17%
|0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Oct 04, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 140K
Previous: 142K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1000 on stellar NFP
The buying bias in the Greenback gathers extra pace on Friday after the US economy created far more jobs than initially estimated in September, dragging EUR/USD to the area of new lows near 1.0950.
GBP/USD breaches 1.3100 after encouraging US Payrolls
The continuation of the uptrend in the US Dollar motivates GBP/USD to accelerates its losses and breaches 1.3100 the figure in the wake of the release of US NFP.
Gold rebounds from daily lows and flirts with $2,670
Following a post-NFP dip to the $2,640 region, Gold prices now embarks on an acceptable rebound and retest the area of $2,670 per ounce troy despite the marked advance in the US Dollar and rising US yields across the board.
US Payrolls surge in September, as 50bp rate cut ruled out
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.