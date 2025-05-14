Australian Dollar holds gains following Wage Price Index data release

- The Australian Dollar holds ground as the US Dollar weakened following softer-than-expected US inflation data.
- Australia’s Wage Price Index rose by 0.9% QoQ in Q1, against the expected 0.8% increase.
- US President Donald Trump described the relationship with China as excellent.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) extends its gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after registering more than 1.50% gains in the previous session. The AUD/USD pair strengthened as the US Dollar weakened following softer-than-expected US inflation data.
Australia's seasonally adjusted Wage Price Index rose by 3.4% year-over-year in Q4 2025, up from a 3.2% increase in Q4 2024 and surpassing market forecasts of a 3.2% gain. This marks a recovery from the prior quarter, which recorded the slowest wage growth since Q3 2022. On a quarterly basis, the index climbed 0.9% in Q1, surpassing the projected 0.8% rise.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was sworn in for a second term on Tuesday after a decisive election victory. Key cabinet positions—including treasurer, foreign affairs, defense, and trade—remain unchanged. Albanese is scheduled to attend the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV in Rome on Sunday, where he will also meet with leaders such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss trade relations.
US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he is working to gain greater access to China, describing the relationship as excellent and expressing willingness to negotiate directly with President Xi on a potential deal.
Easing global trade tensions have prompted investors to dial back expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts in Australia. Markets now project the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to reduce the cash rate to approximately 3.1% by year-end, a revision from earlier forecasts of 2.85%. Nevertheless, the RBA is still widely expected to proceed with a 25 basis point cut at its upcoming policy meeting.
Australian Dollar receives support as US Dollar struggles following softer inflation data
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, is trading lower at around 100.90 at the time of writing. Traders await the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the University of Michigan's latest Consumer Sentiment Survey, which are set to be released later in the trading week.
- US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.3% year-over-year in April, slightly below the 2.4% increase recorded in March and market expectations of 2.4%. Core CPI—which excludes food and energy—also climbed 2.8% annually, matching both the previous figure and forecasts. On a monthly basis, both headline CPI and core CPI rose by 0.2% in April.
- The US Dollar strengthened following news that the United States and China reached a preliminary agreement to significantly reduce tariffs after productive trade talks over the weekend in Switzerland. Under the deal, US tariffs on Chinese goods will be reduced from 145% to 30%, while China will lower its tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%—a move broadly viewed as a major step toward de-escalating trade tensions.
- After two days of negotiations aimed at easing trade tensions, both the US and China reported “substantial progress.” China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng described the talks as “an important first step” toward stabilizing bilateral relations.
- Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Bessent and Trade Representative Greer called the discussions a constructive move toward narrowing the $400 billion trade imbalance. However, Greer warned later that if the agreement falls through, tariffs on Chinese goods could be reinstated.
- China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined for the third consecutive month in April, falling 0.1% year-on-year, matching both the market forecast and the drop recorded in March, according to data released Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) contracted 2.7% YoY in April, steeper than the 2.5% drop in March and below the market expectation of a 2.6% decline.
- Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence Index rose 2.2% month-on-month to 92.1 in May, recovering from a 6.0% drop in the previous month and marking its third increase this year.
- Australia’s Ai Group Industry Index showed improvement in April, although it marked the 33rd straight month of contraction—particularly driven by weakness in export-reliant manufacturing. These signs of persistent softness have strengthened market expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% later this month.
Australian Dollar could target 0.6500 barrier near six-month highs
The AUD/USD pair is trading near 0.6470 on Wednesday. Technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a bullish outlook, with the pair trading above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Furthermore, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also surpassed the 50 mark, reinforcing the bullish sentiment.
The AUD/USD pair could retest the six-month high of 0.6515, recorded on December 2, 2024. A sustained break above this level may pave the way for a move toward the seven-month high of 0.6687 from November 2024.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair is likely to test the nine-day EMA at 0.6433, followed by the 50-day EMA around 0.6353. A decisive break below these levels could weaken the short- and medium-term price momentum and open the door for a decline toward 0.5914, a level not seen since March 2020.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.11%
|-0.26%
|-0.06%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.11%
|0.00%
|-0.20%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.11%
|-0.00%
|-0.22%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|0.26%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|0.22%
|0.16%
|0.14%
|0.14%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.22%
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.16%
|0.07%
|-0.00%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.14%
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
Wage Price Index (QoQ)
The Wage Price Index released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is an indicator of labor cost inflation and of the tightness of labor markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia pays close attention to it when setting interest rates. A high reading is positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Wed May 14, 2025 01:30
Frequency: Quarterly
Actual: 0.9%
Consensus: 0.8%
Previous: 0.7%
Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Gains remain capped below 0.6500 after Wage Price Index data
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.6500 in Wednesday's Asian trading, failing to find any impetus from hotter-than-expected Australian Wage Price Index data. Tuesday's softer US CPI data keep the US Dollar on the defensive, validating the positive outlook for the pair amid the US-China trade deal optimism.
USD/JPY drops to test 147.00 after Japanese PPI inflation data
USD/JPY changes courses and drops to test 147.00 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen rebounds after a 4% growth in the country's PPI inflation data for April, which rekinled the pressure on the BoJ to raise interest rates sooner than later. A subdued US Dollar also adds to the pair's downside.
Gold holds below $3,250 on improved risk sentiment
Gold price trades in negative territory around $3,245 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Improved risk appetite in the financial markets due to a tariff deal between the United States and China weighs on the yellow metal, a safe-haven asset. Traders will focus on the Fedspeak later on Wednesday.
Why is the crypto market up today? Weak CPI boosts market confidence
Bitcoin saw a 1.4% uptick on Tuesday, reclaiming $104,000, and Ethereum gained 9% after the US Consumer Price Index for April came in at 2.3%, below market expectations of 2.4%.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.