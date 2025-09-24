Australian Dollar advances despite a stronger US Dollar amid Fed caution

- Australian Dollar advances after the release of the Monthly Consumer Price Index on Wednesday.
- Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index climbed by 3.0% YoY in August, following the previous increase of 2.8%.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that additional rate cuts remain possible if the FOMC determines more accommodation is necessary.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) appreciates against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, following the release of Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI), which climbed by 3.0% year-over-year in August, following a 2.8% increase reported in July.
Australia’s preliminary S&P Global Composite PMI fell to 52.1 in September, from 55.5 prior, marking the lowest reading in three months. Manufacturing and services both noted slowing growth amid weaker new business inflows and lower goods orders at the fastest pace in eight months. The preliminary S&P Global Services PMI showed a modest slowdown to 52 in September, from 55.8 in August. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.6 from 53.0 previously.
The White House announced that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Donald Trump will hold their first in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. on October 20 to discuss the Aukus nuclear submarine pact.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock told parliament on Monday that labor market conditions have eased slightly, with unemployment ticking higher. Bullock noted that recent rate cuts should support household and business spending, while stressing that the RBA must stay vigilant to changing conditions and be ready to respond if needed.
Australian Dollar advances despite a stable US Dollar
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is gaining ground and trading around 97.30 at the time of writing. However, the Greenback faced challenges following the release of US S&P Global PMI figures for September on Tuesday.
- US S&P Global Composite PMI ticked down to 53.6 from 54.6 in August, pointing to a private sector that seems to be struggling to strengthen further. Manufacturing PMI eased to 52.0 from 53, signalling waning momentum in the sector. Services PMI slipped to 53.9 from 54.5, suggesting demand there may be easing.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that a weaker labor market is outweighing concerns about stubborn inflation, leading to an interest rate cut at its September meeting last week. However, Powell further stated that he is comfortable with the current policy path, though he indicated the possibility of further cuts should the FOMC see the need to be more accommodative.
- Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack warned on Monday that inflation pressures will likely persist for the time being, noting challenges on both sides of the Fed's mandate to both control inflation and support the labor market.
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted on Monday that tariff policies tend to result in higher prices for consumers, noting that the primary point of concern for businesses remains cloudy trade policy, rather than high interest rates.
- The White House announced that US companies will take control of TikTok’s algorithm, while Americans will occupy six of the seven board seats for its US operations. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the agreement could be finalized “in the coming days,” though Beijing has not yet commented.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cuts. Markets now price just a 20% chance of a September cut, while odds for November stand at 70%, with above-target inflation keeping policymakers cautious.
Australian Dollar moves above 0.6600 to test nine-day EMA barrier
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6610 on Wednesday. Technical analysis on the daily chart shows that the pair remains slightly below the ascending channel pattern, indicating a weakening of a bullish bias. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) maintains its position slightly above the 50 level, suggesting that bullish sentiment still has play.
The AUD/USD pair is testing its immediate barrier at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6611, followed by the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 0.6640. A rebound to the channel would support the short-term price momentum and lead the AUD/USD pair to approach the 11-month high of 0.6707, recorded on September 17, followed by the ascending channel’s upper boundary around 0.6730.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair may find its initial support at the crucial level of 0.6600, aligned with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6551. A break below the support zone would weaken the medium-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the three-month low at 0.6414, which was recorded on August 21.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.17%
|0.20%
|0.30%
|0.11%
|-0.43%
|0.05%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.17%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|-0.06%
|-0.60%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.20%
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.56%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|-0.30%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.71%
|-0.32%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|-0.11%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.19%
|-0.51%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.43%
|0.60%
|0.56%
|0.71%
|0.51%
|0.48%
|0.58%
|NZD
|-0.05%
|0.12%
|0.15%
|0.32%
|0.06%
|-0.48%
|0.11%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|0.04%
|0.10%
|0.17%
|-0.03%
|-0.58%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the German IFO Survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1800 in the lead up to the German IFO Business Survey, due on Wednesday at 08.00 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise to 89.3 in September from the previous reading of 89.0. Strong data could weigh further on the pair and vice-versa.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3500 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces challenges due to resurgent US Dollar demand and weak UK PMI data. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers will remain on tap.
Gold sticks to gains as Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks underpin demand
Gold builds on a steady intraday ascent from the $3,750 region and refreshes its daily peak heading into the European session on Wednesday. The growing acceptance, that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs further through the end of this year, continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Pi Network recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.