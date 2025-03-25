Australian Dollar gains capped near 0.6300 ahead of CPI and pre-election budget

- AUD/USD was seen trading around the 0.6300 zone during Tuesday’s American session, modestly higher on the day.
- Despite the bounce, mixed technical signals and cautious risk tone keep gains limited for now.
- Key resistance emerges around 0.6310/0.6325, while support levels appear clustered near the 0.6290 region.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) attempted a rebound on Tuesday, with AUD/USD recovering toward the 0.6300 mark during the American session. The uptick, however, appeared modest and capped as the pair struggled to gain follow-through amid uncertainty around global trade developments, a cautious US Dollar (USD) backdrop and mixed technical signals. Price action unfolded in a tight range as investors assessed prospects for Australian fiscal policy ahead of the upcoming federal budget and closely monitored developments in US tariff policy.
The broader outlook for the Aussie remains fragile, but expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may already have priced in near-term rate moves and stronger-than-expected domestic data continue to offer modest support.
Daily digest market movers: Australian Dollar steadies as traders eye CPI data and budget
- The AUD extended Monday’s gains and stabilized around the 0.6300 zone as traders digested recent improvements in risk sentiment while preparing for a key domestic data week. Preliminary PMI figures and reduced tariff anxiety helped reduce some pressure on risk-linked currencies, despite persistent global trade frictions.
- Market focus has shifted to the upcoming release of Australia’s Monthly CPI Indicator for February, expected on March 26, and the 2025–26 Federal Budget, due March 25. With national elections legally required by mid-May, the Budget is seen as a potential turning point in economic strategy. Polls suggest a close race between the current Labor government and the center-right opposition.
- The US Dollar lost some ground, giving up part of last week’s advance. However, the Greenback remained firm overall as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continue to highlight persistent inflation risks, while signaling caution in the path forward for rate cuts. The central bank held interest rates steady last week but revised inflation forecasts higher and trimmed GDP expectations.
- Across the Pacific, the RBA remains in wait-and-see mode. Although the central bank cut its cash rate by 25 basis points in February, officials—including Governor Michele Bullock—have stressed that further action will hinge on upcoming inflation trends, while Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser warned against assuming rapid rate cuts. Markets continue to price in a moderate easing cycle, possibly beginning mid-year.
- Net speculative positions in the Australian Dollar remain firmly negative, reflecting continued bearish sentiment. According to CFTC data, short bets on the Aussie rose to multi-week highs as of mid-March, with investors reacting to external uncertainties and commodity-driven headwinds.
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Recovery capped as mixed signals cloud short-term outlook
The pair was last seen trading near the 0.6300 threshold, managing to edge higher but showing signs of exhaustion. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has turned negative, printing a fresh red bar and signaling fading bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to 49, mildly rising but still lodged in bearish territory.
Additional indicators present a divided picture. While the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Bull Bear Power are neutral, both the 10-day EMA and 10-day SMA sit just above the current price, signaling immediate resistance. On the flip side, the 20-day SMA is supportive, hinting at a soft technical floor.
Resistance levels are observed around 0.6308 to 0.6325, which coincides with short-term moving averages and a recent congestion area. Support is located near 0.6305, with deeper layers at 0.6298 and 0.6275, the latter acting as a base during last week’s slide.
While Tuesday’s recovery shows promise, the outlook remains cautious. The mixed setup of short-term and longer-term moving averages suggests a limited upside unless a decisive break above 0.6330 unfolds. Traders may stay defensive ahead of Wednesday’s inflation data and key fiscal updates out of Australia.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
