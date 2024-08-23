Australian Dollar edges higher ahead of Fed Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium

- The Australian Dollar gains ground due to an improved risk-on mood on Friday.
- The AUD may appreciate further due to the hawkish sentiment surrounding the RBA’s stance on its policy outlook.
- The US Composite PMI indicated that business activity continues to grow, marking 19 consecutive months of expansion.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) retraces its recent gains against the US Dollar (USD) amid rising risk-on sentiment on Friday. Traders await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the North American session.
The AUD/USD pair could advance further due to the hawkish mood surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) about its policy outlook. RBA Governor Michele Bullock expressed that the Australian central bank will not hesitate to raise rates again to combat inflation if needed. Additionally, RBA's August Meeting Minutes suggested that the cash rate might stay unchanged for an extended period.
The US Dollar (USD) depreciates amid lower Treasury yields on Friday. However, the Greenback received support from the mixed S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released on Thursday.
The US Composite PMI dipped slightly to 54.1 in August, a four-month low, down from 54.3 in July, yet remained above market expectations of 53.5. This suggests that US business activity continues to expand, marking 19 straight months of growth.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests that the markets are now pricing in 73.5% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) Fed rate cut in its September meeting, up from 62.0% a day ago. The probability of a 50 basis point rate cut decreased to 26.5% from 38.0% a day earlier.
- The S&P Global US Services PMI inched up to 55.2 in August 2024, from 55.0 in July, defying expectations of a drop to 54.0. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.0 in August from 49.6 the previous month, falling short of market expectations of 49.6 and signaling the second consecutive contraction in US factory activity at the sharpest rate this year.
- Australia's Judo Bank Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 51.4 in August, up from 49.9 in July. This increase marks the fastest expansion in three months, driven by a stronger performance in the services sector, despite a more pronounced contraction in manufacturing production.
- On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins indicated that it will soon be appropriate to start cutting rates, emphasizing that the pace of these cuts will be guided by incoming data. Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid mentioned that he is closely examining the factors behind the rise in the unemployment rate and will rely on data to determine whether to support a rate reduction next month.
- The Judo Bank Australia Services PMI climbed to 52.2 in August from 50.4 in July, marking the fastest expansion in services output in three months, according to preliminary data. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI slightly increased to 48.7 from 47.5 reading, signaling a continued but slower decline in the sector's health for the seventh consecutive month.
- FOMC Minutes for July’s policy meeting indicated that most Fed officials agreed last month that they would likely cut their benchmark interest rate at the upcoming meeting in September as long as inflation continued to cool.
- On Tuesday, the RBA Minutes suggested that the board members had considered a rate hike earlier this month before ultimately deciding that maintaining current rates would better balance the risks. Additionally, RBA members agreed that a rate cut is unlikely soon.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar rebounds from 0.6700 to move back into the ascending channel
The Australian Dollar trades around 0.6710 on Friday. Daily chart analysis shows the AUD/USD pair has breached below the ascending channel, suggesting a weakening of a bullish bias. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 mark, supporting the ongoing bullish momentum.
On the upside, the AUD/USD pair could test the upper boundary of the ascending channel at the 0.6740 level. A return to the ascending channel would reinforce the bullish bias and lead the pair to test the seven-month high of 0.6798. A break above this level could lead the pair to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at the 0.6880 level.
For support, the AUD/USD pair may find support near the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 0.6684 level. If it falls below this level, it could test the throwback level at 0.6575, followed by another throwback level at 0.6470.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.13%
|-0.10%
|-0.47%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|-0.47%
|0.13%
|EUR
|0.13%
|0.04%
|-0.32%
|-0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|0.24%
|GBP
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.36%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|0.47%
|0.32%
|0.36%
|0.31%
|0.26%
|0.19%
|0.33%
|CAD
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.31%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.18%
|0.05%
|0.08%
|-0.26%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.47%
|0.11%
|0.13%
|-0.19%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.24%
|0.03%
|-0.33%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
