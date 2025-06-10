Australian Dollar remains steady after release of Westpac Consumer Confidence

- The Australian Dollar holds ground ahead of the second meeting between US-China advisors on Tuesday.
- Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence increased 0.5% MoM in June, down from May’s 2.2% rise.
- US Consumer Price Index is expected to climb by 2.5% YoY in May, above April’s 2.3% rise.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) advances against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, extending its gains for the second successive day. The AUD/USD pair receives support from hopes for a cooldown in the United States’ (US) latest broad tariff tensions with China. Any economic update from China could impact AUD as China and Australia are close trade partners.
US-China advisers are expected to meet again on a second day on Tuesday at 10.00 a.m. in London. Trade talks will continue as the world’s two largest economies look to ease tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements, per Bloomberg.
Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence rose 0.5% month-over-month in June, sharply falling from the 2.2% gain in May. The ongoing uncertainty over global trade weighed on sentiment. However, it was the fourth monthly increase this year, driven by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) May rate cut and signs of easing inflation.
Australian Dollar remains steady as US Dollar moves little amid economic uncertainty
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is remaining steady at around 99.00 at the time of writing. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is slated for Wednesday, with expectations of a rise of 2.5% YoY in May.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 139,000 in May compared to the 147,000 increase (revised from 177,000) in April. This reading came in above the market consensus of 130,000. Moreover, the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.2%, and the Average Hourly Earnings remained unchanged at 3.9%, both readings came in stronger than the market expectation.
- US President Donald Trump called upon, in a post published on Truth Social on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell to lower the policy rate. "ADP NUMBER OUT!!! “Too Late” Powell must now LOWER THE RATE. He is unbelievable!!! Europe has lowered NINE TIMES," Trump said.
- On Wednesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that the labor market is showing some signs of slowing down. However, persistent uncertainty prevails over the economy, and the Fed must stay in wait-and-see mode to assess how the economy responds to the uncertainty.
- House Republicans passed Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” a multitrillion-dollar tax and spending package, which could increase the US fiscal deficit, along with the risk of bond yields staying higher for longer. This scenario raises concerns over the US economy and prompts traders to sell American assets under the “Sell America” trend. Policy experts anticipate Senate changes as GOP lawmakers aim to finalize the “big bill” by July 4.
- The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped at an annual pace of 0.1% in May, following April’s 0.1% decline. However, the market consensus was for a 0.2% decrease in the reported period. Meanwhile, China’s CPI inflation declined by 0.2% MoM, against April’s 0.1% increase. China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) continues to weaken with an annual decline of 3.3% in May, following a 2.7% decline in April.
- China's Trade Balance (CNY) arrived at CNY743.56 billion in May, expanding from the previous surplus of CNY689.99 billion. Meanwhile, Exports rose 6.3% YoY against 9.3% in April. The country’s imports fell 2.1% YoY in the same period, from a 0.8% rise recorded previously.
- Australia’s Trade Balance posted a 5,413M surplus month-over-month in April, below the 6,100M expected and 6,892M (revised from 6,900M) in the previous reading. Exports declined by 2.4% MoM in April, against a 7.2% rise prior (revised from 7.6%). Meanwhile, Imports rose by 1.1%, compared to a decline of 2.4% (revised from -2.2%) seen in March. China’s Caixin Services PMI rose to 51.1 in May as expected, from 50.7 in April.
Australian Dollar hovers above 0.6500 near seven-month highs
The AUD/USD is trading around 0.6520 on Tuesday. The daily chart’s technical analysis suggests a persistent bullish bias as the pair remains within the ascending channel pattern. Moreover, the pair remains above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which indicates the short-term price momentum is stronger. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also remaining above the 50 mark, suggesting a bullish bias.
The AUD/USD pair targets an immediate barrier at a seven-month high of 0.6538, marked on June 5. Further advances could prompt the pair to explore the region around the eight-month high at 0.6687, aligned with the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 0.6690.
On the downside, the primary support appears at the nine-day EMA of 0.6489, aligned with the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 0.6480. A break below this crucial support zone could weaken the bullish bias and lead the AUD/USD pair to test the 50-day EMA at 0.6412.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.07%
|0.19%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|0.10%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.07%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|JPY
|-0.19%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|-0.23%
|-0.24%
|-0.18%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.08%
|AUD
|-0.00%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|0.23%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.11%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.24%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|CHF
|-0.10%
|-0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.18%
|-0.08%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
Westpac Consumer Confidence
The Westpac Consumer Confidence released by the Faculty of Economics and Commerce Melbourne Institute captures the level of sentiment that individuals have in economic activity reflecting respondents' evaluations of their family finances over the past and coming year, expectations about the one-year and five-year economic conditions and views about current buying conditions for major household items. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Tue Jun 10, 2025 00:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 0.5%
Consensus: -
Previous: 2.2%
Source: University of Melbourne
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to test 0.6500 on resurgent US Dollar demand
AUD/USD drops to test the 0.6500 mark, as the US Dollar tracks the USD/JPY rebound in Tuesday's Asian trading. Mixed Australian consumer and business sentiment data also undermines the Aussie. However, hopes for a de-escalation of US-China trade tensions could limit the pair's downside.
Bitcoin spikes above $110K after account of Paraguay's president claims BTC legal tender
Bitcoin rose 4% on Monday following a post from Paraguayan President Santiago Peña's hacked X account stating that BTC has been approved as a legal tender in the country. The post was deleted after Presidencia Paraguay flagged the information as false.
USD/JPY catches fresh bids to retake 145.00 on BoJ Ueda's comments
USD/JPY has found fresh buyers, jumping to retake 145.00 in Asian trading on Tuesday. The latest leg up in the pair is sponsored by BoJ Governor Ueda's comments, which weigh heavily on the Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, a renewed US Dollar upside also aids the pair's turnaround. Focus remains on US-China trade talks.
Gold turns lower on US-China trade optimism
Gold price stalls the previous day's bounce from a one-week low and eases to $3,300 early Tuesday. The optimism over the resumption of US-China trade talks caps the bullion. However, geopolitical risks, Fed rate cut bets, US fiscal concerns, and a bearish USD should limit the downside for the XAU/USD.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.