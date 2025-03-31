- The Australian Dollar loses ground in Monday’s early European session.
- China's NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.5 in March; Non-Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.8.
- The RBA interest rate decision and US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be the highlights on Tuesday.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades weaker on Monday. Global trade concerns ahead of a planned announcement on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump on reciprocal tariffs continue to undermine the AUD.
However, the encouraging Chinese economic data might help limit the pair’s losses. The latest data released on Monday showed that China’s NBS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.5 in March, compared to 50.2 in February. The reading came in line with the market consensus. Meanwhile, the NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.8 in March versus 50.4 prior and stronger than the 50.5 expected.
Looking ahead, investors will closely monitor the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision on Tuesday. The Australian central bank is set to keep interest rates unchanged at the April meeting as it waits out an election campaign fought on cost-of-living issues and girds for the economic impact of a US-driven upheaval in global trade. On the US docket, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for March will be released later on Tuesday.
Australian Dollar loses traction ahead of RBA rate decision
- "The official PMIs suggest that infrastructure spending is ramping up again and that exports have so far remained resilient in the face of U.S. tariffs," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.
- Economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate the RBA will stand pat at 4.1% and stick with a cautious stance after easing for the first time in four years last month.
- China’s finance ministry will inject 500 billion yuan ($69 billion) into four of the nation’s largest state banks following through on Beijing’s earlier effort to strengthen the financial sector, per Bloomberg.
- The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.5% YoY in February, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. This reading matched the market expectation and January's reading.
- The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, jumped 2.8% on a yearly basis in February, above the estimation and January's increase of 2.7% (revised from 2.6%). On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index and the core PCE Price Index increased 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.
- The US Personal Income increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis in February, while Personal Spending rose by 0.4% during the same reported period.
- Swaps traders continued to price in about two quarter-point rate cuts this year, with the first seen coming in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday that she expects two rate cuts this year, but with robust economic indicators, policymakers can hold off on cutting rates until they evaluate how businesses adapt to tariff costs.
Australian Dollar trades within a symmetrical triangle, awhile a bearish lean remains in place
AUD/USD trades in negative territory on the day. The pair remains capped within the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily timeframe. The bearish bias remains intact, characterized by the price holding below the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Nonetheless, further consolidation cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline, indicating neutral momentum in the near term.
The low of March 24 at 0.6262 acts as an initial support level for the pair. If bearish momentum builds under the mentioned level, it could trigger more selling and drag AUD/USD down toward 0.6225, the lower limit of the triangle pattern. The additional downside filter to watch is 0.6186, the low of March 4.
On the upside, the first barrier for AUD/USD emerges at 0.6330, the high of March 26. A strong move above this level could see a rally to 0.6355, the 100-day EMA. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at 0.6375, the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle pattern.
(This story was corrected on March 31 at 01:49 GMT to say that the Australian Dollar climbs after mixed Chinese PMI data, not upbeat data.)
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold sits at record highs above $3,100 amid tariff woes
Gold price holds its record-setting rally toward $3,150 in European trading on Monday. The bullion continues to capitalize on safe-haven flows amid intesifying global tariff war fears. US economic concerns weigh on the US Dollar and Treasury yields, aiding the Gold price upsurge.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0850 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0850 in early Europe on Monday. The pair draws some support from a broadly weaker US Dollar but buyers stay cautious ahead of Germany's prelim inflation data and Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement.
GBP/USD posts small gains near 1.2950 amid tariff woes
GBP/USD keeps the green near 1.2950 in the European morning on Monday. Concerns that US President Donald Trump's tariffs will ignite inflation and dampen economic growth weigh on the US Dollar and act as a tailwind for the pair.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: “Liberation Day” tariffs and Nonfarm Payrolls to rock markets Premium
United States President Donald Trump is set to announce tariffs in the middle of the week; but reports, rumors, and counter-measures will likely dominate the headline. It is also a busy week on the economic data front, with a full buildup to the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for March.
US: Trump's 'Liberation day' – What to expect?
Trump has so far enacted tariff changes that have lifted the trade-weighted average tariff rate on all US imports by around 5.5-6.0%-points. While re-rerouting of trade will decrease the effectiveness of tariffs over time, the current level is already close to the highest since the second world war.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.