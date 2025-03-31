The Australian Dollar loses ground in Monday’s early European session.

China's NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.5 in March; Non-Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.8.

The RBA interest rate decision and US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be the highlights on Tuesday.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades weaker on Monday. Global trade concerns ahead of a planned announcement on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump on reciprocal tariffs continue to undermine the AUD.

However, the encouraging Chinese economic data might help limit the pair’s losses. The latest data released on Monday showed that China’s NBS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.5 in March, compared to 50.2 in February. The reading came in line with the market consensus. Meanwhile, the NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.8 in March versus 50.4 prior and stronger than the 50.5 expected.



Looking ahead, investors will closely monitor the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision on Tuesday. The Australian central bank is set to keep interest rates unchanged at the April meeting as it waits out an election campaign fought on cost-of-living issues and girds for the economic impact of a US-driven upheaval in global trade. On the US docket, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for March will be released later on Tuesday.

Australian Dollar loses traction ahead of RBA rate decision

"The official PMIs suggest that infrastructure spending is ramping up again and that exports have so far remained resilient in the face of U.S. tariffs," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate the RBA will stand pat at 4.1% and stick with a cautious stance after easing for the first time in four years last month.

China’s finance ministry will inject 500 billion yuan ($69 billion) into four of the nation’s largest state banks following through on Beijing’s earlier effort to strengthen the financial sector, per Bloomberg.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.5% YoY in February, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. This reading matched the market expectation and January's reading.

The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, jumped 2.8% on a yearly basis in February, above the estimation and January's increase of 2.7% (revised from 2.6%). On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index and the core PCE Price Index increased 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

The US Personal Income increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis in February, while Personal Spending rose by 0.4% during the same reported period.

Swaps traders continued to price in about two quarter-point rate cuts this year, with the first seen coming in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday that she expects two rate cuts this year, but with robust economic indicators, policymakers can hold off on cutting rates until they evaluate how businesses adapt to tariff costs.

Australian Dollar trades within a symmetrical triangle, awhile a bearish lean remains in place

AUD/USD trades in negative territory on the day. The pair remains capped within the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily timeframe. The bearish bias remains intact, characterized by the price holding below the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Nonetheless, further consolidation cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline, indicating neutral momentum in the near term.



The low of March 24 at 0.6262 acts as an initial support level for the pair. If bearish momentum builds under the mentioned level, it could trigger more selling and drag AUD/USD down toward 0.6225, the lower limit of the triangle pattern. The additional downside filter to watch is 0.6186, the low of March 4.



On the upside, the first barrier for AUD/USD emerges at 0.6330, the high of March 26. A strong move above this level could see a rally to 0.6355, the 100-day EMA. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at 0.6375, the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle pattern.

(This story was corrected on March 31 at 01:49 GMT to say that the Australian Dollar climbs after mixed Chinese PMI data, not upbeat data.)