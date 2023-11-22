Australian Dollar extends losses as US Dollar recovers ahead of economic data

Share:

Australian Dollar faced challenges due to the modestly hawkish tone of FOMC minutes.

Australia’s Dollar received upward support following the rather hawkish RBA minutes.

Fed members agreed that policy should remain restrictive until inflation goes down toward the target.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) extends losses after pulling back from a three-month high following a corrective move by the US Dollar (USD) after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes on Tuesday.

Australia's dollar (AUD) saw upward support following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock's remarks and the rather hawkish RBA meeting minutes from November. She said that Australia's labor market is doing well and the job trend can continue.

Governor Bullock adds that the inflation problem is a major concern for the next year or two since it is a result of underlying demand rather than just supply problems. She will speak again on Wednesday, but no surprises are expected.

According to the FOMC meeting minutes, members would consider tightening monetary policy further if "incoming information indicated that progress towards the Committee's inflation objective was insufficient." Policymakers also agreed that policy should remain restrictive for some time until inflation is clearly and sustainably going down towards the Committee's target.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to gain ground as US Treasury rates increase on Wednesday. The 10-year and 2-year US bond rates stayed higher at 4.41% and 4.88%, respectively, by the press time. Investors await data from the United States (US), which includes weekly jobless claims, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar experiences strength on hawkish RBA tone

Australia’s Westpac Leading Index (MoM) for October contracted by 0.03% against the previous 0.07% rise.

RBA's meeting minutes revealed that the board acknowledged a "credible case" against an immediate rate hike but considered the case for tightening stronger due to increased inflation risks. The decision on further tightening would hinge on data and risk assessment.

RBA’s minutes also stressed the importance of preventing even a modest rise in inflation expectations. Board forecasts assumed one or two more rate rises, and rising house prices suggested policy might not be overly restrictive.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.45% as expected.

Chinese authorities are expected to take measures to support the real estate sector by drafting a list of 50 eligible developers, both private and state-owned. This list is expected to guide financial institutions in providing support through various means such as bank loans, debt, and equity financing.

US Existing Home Sales Change (MoM) for October declined by 4.1% as compared to the previous fall of 2.2%.

Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar moves below 0.6550 toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement

The Australian Dollar trades around the 0.6530 level on Wednesday. The key support could be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6514. If a break occurs below the level, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6505 could be the next support aligned with the major level at 0.6500. On the upside, the AUD/USD pair may breach the barrier at 0.6550 major level, which could support the pair to revisit the three-month high at 0.6589 aligned with the resistance area around the psychological level of 0.6600.

Australian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.14% 0.20% 0.14% 0.35% 0.53% 0.48% 0.10% EUR -0.14% 0.06% 0.01% 0.22% 0.38% 0.34% -0.05% GBP -0.19% -0.04% -0.04% 0.18% 0.34% 0.29% -0.10% CAD -0.15% -0.01% 0.04% 0.20% 0.37% 0.33% -0.06% AUD -0.35% -0.20% -0.14% -0.20% 0.18% 0.13% -0.25% JPY -0.53% -0.38% -0.35% -0.36% -0.19% -0.08% -0.43% NZD -0.48% -0.34% -0.28% -0.33% -0.12% 0.06% -0.39% CHF -0.09% 0.06% 0.10% 0.06% 0.26% 0.43% 0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).