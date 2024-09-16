Australian Dollar rises as US Dollar remains subdued amid lower Treasury yields

- The Australian Dollar appreciates due to a slight increase in the odds of a 50 basis points Fed rate cut.
- The Aussie Dollar receives support from the RBA’s hawkish stance.
- The US Dollar faces challenges as the Treasury yields decline amid uncertainty over the scale of the Fed rate cut.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) inches higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday. The AUD/USD pair may appreciate further due to growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve will opt for a jumbo 50 basis points rate cut at this week’s monetary policy meeting. Traders look forward to a slew of Australian jobs data due later this week to gauge the health of the labor market and the potential implications on domestic monetary policy.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has maintained a hawkish stance, with RBA Governor Michele Bullock stating that it is premature to consider rate cuts due to persistently high inflation. RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter also noted that while the labor market remains tight, wage growth appears to have peaked and is expected to slow further.
The US Dollar receives downward pressure as US Treasury yields depreciate amid uncertainty over the scale of the Fed rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets anticipate 48.0% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting. The likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut has increased to 52.0%, up from 50.0% a day ago.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar appreciates amid uncertainty over Fed rate cut
- The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 69.0 in September, exceeding the market expectations of 68.0 reading and marking a four-month high. This increase reflects a gradual improvement in consumers' outlook on the US economy after months of declining economic expectations.
- China's Retail Sales grew by 2.1% year-on-year in August, slowing from 2.7% in the previous month and falling short of the market consensus of 2.5%. Given the close trade relationship between China and Australia, any shifts in China's economic performance could significantly impact the Australian market.
- China's economy weakened in August, with a continued slowdown in industrial activity and declining real estate prices, as Beijing faces growing pressure to increase spending to boost demand. This was reported by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, according to Business Standard.
- The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 0.2% month-on-month in August, exceeding the forecasted 0.1% increase and the previous 0.0%. Meanwhile, core PPI accelerated to 0.3% MoM, against the expected 0.2% rise and July’s 0.2% contraction.
- The former Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Bernie Fraser criticized the current RBA Board for being overly focused on inflation at the expense of the job market. Fraser suggested that the Board should lower the cash rate, warning of "recessionary risks" that could have severe consequences for employment.
- Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations eased to 4.4% in September, down slightly from August's four-month high of 4.5%. This decline highlights the central bank's efforts to balance bringing inflation down within a reasonable timeframe and maintaining gains in the labor market.
- The US Consumer Price Index dipped to 2.5% year-on-year in August, from the previous reading of 2.9%. The index fell short of the expected 2.6% reading. The headline CPI stood at 0.2% MoM. Meanwhile, Core CPI ex Food & Energy, remained unchanged at 3.2% YoY. On a monthly basis, the index rose to 0.3% from the previous 0.2% reading.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar tests the upper boundary of the descending channel around 0.6700
The AUD/USD pair trades near 0.6700 on Monday. Technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the pair is testing the upper boundary of a descending channel. A successful breach would signal a weakening bearish bias. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, suggesting a shift in momentum from a bearish to a bullish trend.
In terms of upside, a breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel, near the 0.6700 level, could trigger a bullish bias for the AUD/USD pair. This could potentially push the pair toward its seven-month high of 0.6798 and test the psychological level of 0.6800.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair could find immediate support around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 0.6703 level. A break below this level could reinforce the bearish bias and lead the pair to navigate the region around the lower boundary of the descending channel around the throwback support zone near 0.6575.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.22%
|-0.25%
|-0.42%
|-0.19%
|-0.30%
|-0.20%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.22%
|-0.08%
|-0.23%
|-0.01%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.08%
|-0.24%
|0.07%
|-0.06%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|JPY
|0.42%
|0.23%
|0.24%
|0.22%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|0.15%
|CAD
|0.19%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.22%
|-0.19%
|-0.01%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|0.30%
|0.12%
|0.06%
|-0.16%
|0.19%
|0.11%
|0.11%
|NZD
|0.20%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.22%
|0.00%
|-0.11%
|0.01%
|CHF
|0.19%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.15%
|0.11%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 18, 2024 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 5.25%
Previous: 5.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances due to rising odds of an aggressive rate cut by the Fed
The Australian Dollar inches higher against the US Dollar on Monday. The AUD/USD pair may appreciate further due to growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve will opt for a jumbo 50 basis points rate cut at this week’s monetary policy meeting.
USD/JPY seems vulnerable near YTD low, around mid-140.00s ahead of Fed/BoJ meetings this week
The USD/JPY pair remains depressed around mid-140.00s during the Asian session on Monday, amid thin trading volumes on the back of a holiday in Japan. However, bearish traders might prefer to wait for this week's key central bank event risks before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Gold price stands tall near record high ahead of the key FOMC meeting this week
Gold price trades with a mild positive bias near the all-time peak touched on Friday. Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut later this month continue to act as a tailwind. Bulls now await this week’s key central bank event risks before placing fresh bets.
Week ahead: Key central banks in focus
This week will be an interesting one for the financial markets. In addition to several tier-1 data, the focus will be on the US Federal Reserve, closely shadowed by the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.
European crypto fund founder calls Tether $118 billion scam
Founder of Cyber Capital, Europe’s oldest crypto fund, criticized Tether for their reserves and said there has been no audit since 2021. In a tweet thread on X, Justin Bons supports his stance on the stablecoin firm with statistics.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.