Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures are due on Wednesday, October 26 at 00:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers of seven major banks regarding the upcoming inflation data.
The headline inflation is set to accelerate to 7.0% vs. the prior release of 6.1% on an annual basis. If so, headline would be the highest since Q2 1990 and further above the 2-3% target range. Meanwhile, Q3 Trimmed Mean is expected at 5.6% year-on-year vs. 4.9% in Q2. Quarter-on-quarter inflation is expected at 1.5%.
ANZ
“We have lifted our Q3 trimmed mean inflation forecast to 1.6% QoQ (previous forecast: 1.4% QoQ), which represents a modest acceleration from the Q2 pace, but left our headline inflation forecast unchanged at 1.6% QoQ. This would see annual inflation reach 7.0% YoY for headline and 5.6% YoY for trimmed mean in Q3. This would not be inconsistent with the RBA’s current Q4 picks of 7.75% YoY and 6% YoY respectively. An upside surprise would be problematic for the RBA after it slowed the pace of hiking in October, but a 25 bps cash rate hike in November still seems the most likely outcome in this case. It would make a move in December more likely than we currently anticipate though.”
Westpac
“We forecast a 1.1% print, lifting the annual pace from 0.4% to 6.5%. The reason for the step down from 1.8% print in Q2 is the significant state energy rebates, particularly in WA and Victoria. Due to these rebates, utility cost are forecast to fall 10.5% subtracting 0.48% from the September quarter CPI. Without the rebates, our CPI forecast would have been 1.8%. The Trimmed Mean is forecast to lift 1.5% in September, matching the March and June quarters, taking the annual pace to 5.6% YoY from 4.9%, well up from the March 2021 low of 1.1% YoY. Our forecast peak is 5.8% YoY in December 2022.”
ING
“We don’t think the 6.1% inflation reading in Q2 22 was the peak, and look for the inflation rate to increase to 6.4% YoY, following a 1.0% QoQ increase. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already stated that it expects inflation to rise further, so this doesn’t necessarily imply any deviation from their recent slower pace of tightening at forthcoming meetings, or for that matter, the outlook for the AUD.”
TDS
“We expect a more dovish headline CPI print at 1.3% due to the significant offset from the rebates and lower pump prices. However, trimmed-mean CPI may stay elevated at 1.6% QoQ as broader price pressures are still brewing, especially in the housing and food categories. Unless trimmed-mean inflation surprises strongly higher, we expect the RBA to stick with 25 bps hikes till March 2023.”
NAB
“We forecast headline of 1.3% QoQ and 6.7% YoY. For the more closely watched core trimmed mean measure, we look for an increase of 1.6% QoQ and 5.7% YoY. For the November RBA meeting, we expect a 25 bps hike, but a shift back to 50 bps cannot be fully discounted if the CPI surprises sufficiently high and broad.”
SocGen
“Headline and core (i.e., trimmed mean) inflation are likely to have risen further in Q322 (1.3% and 1.5%, respectively), which would continue to support the RBA’s rate-hike campaign. Trimmed mean and weighted median inflation may also rise further in YoY terms (5.6% and 4.7%), confirming the broad-based nature of the ongoing rise in inflation. We expect an additional jump in Q4 22 headline inflation, as retail electricity prices should finally rise to reflect the recent energy price increase in Q4.”
Citibank
“Australia’s CPI should see headline and underlying CPI rise by 1.6% over the quarter, implying a yearly reading of 7% and 5.4%, respectively. But the bar for a hawkish surprise for the RBA is high because the Bank already has bullish year-end inflation forecasts for headline and underlying CPI at 7.8% and 6%, respectively.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward parity on dismal US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 0.9950 in the American session. The data from the US revealed that house prices fell at a stronger pace than expected in August and consumer confidence weakened in October, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD extends rally, closes in on 1.1500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level in three weeks near 1.1500 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The disappointing housing and sentiment data from the US triggered a dollar selloff, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold advances toward $1,660 amid falling US yields
Gold has regained its traction and climbed toward $1,660 from the daily low it set below $1,640 earlier in the session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 4.1% after weak US data, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Bears go for the throat as bulls try to trigger a Bitcoin breakout in price action
Bitcoin (BTC) price action saw bulls holding all the cards over the weekend: A bullish breakout above a key red descending trend line and a daily close above it.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Consumers look fine so far, but big tech earnings are imminent
Equities remain on the bullish path but are treading cautiously. For the most part, earnings before the open continue the positive trend, but MSFT, META, and GOOGL loom large after the close.