Australia: Week ahead - TDS

Australia: Week ahead - TDSBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at TDS offer fresh insights on the key macro events due on the cards from Australia in the week ahead.
Key Quotes:
“Week is a blockbuster with the RBA (although little in the way of new news is expected)
A flurry of monthly price and activity data for Aug and Sep.
Compared with consensus we are more upbeat on exports and building approvals, while TD expects +0.3% for retail, the market is split between +0.2% and +0.3% (and 3/22 expect a small contraction!)”
