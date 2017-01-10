Australia: Week ahead - TDS

Analysts at TDS offer fresh insights on the key macro events due on the cards from Australia in the week ahead.

Key Quotes:

“Week is a blockbuster with the RBA (although little in the way of new news is expected)

A flurry of monthly price and activity data for Aug and Sep.

Compared with consensus we are more upbeat on exports and building approvals, while TD expects +0.3% for retail, the market is split between +0.2% and +0.3% (and 3/22 expect a small contraction!)”