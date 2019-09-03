Australia Trade Minister Birmingham: US-China trade impasse is a concern

- Australia Trade Minister: US-China trade impasse is a concern.
- Australia is looking to diversify trade opportunities.
Australia Trade Minister Birmingham has warned that the US-China trade impasse is a concern.
Key comments:
- Australia is looking to diversify trade opportunities and is still negotiating for new trade deal.
- Working towards an FTA with the EUR by 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers aim for 2-month old support-line during further declines
EUR/USD extends its downpour as its trades close to the lowest since May 2017 while flashing 1.0965 during Tuesday’s Asian session. 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) keeps signaling pair’s further south-run.
GBP/USD trades with modest losses to 1.2060 amid Brexit negative headlines
Having slumped to a three-week low at the month-start, the GBP/USD pair takes the rounds to 1.2060 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Brexit headlines and political uncertainty keep exerting downside pressure ahead of the key day.
USD/JPY: Bulls testing the upside amid higher Treasury yields
Having surpassed the key barrier at 106.30, USD/JPY now has its 106.50, tracking the rally in the safe-haven US dollar and Treasury yields. The spot ignores Hong Kong, trade and Brexit risks.
Gold bulls hold the fort in a critical support area in the $1,520s
Gold prices were elevated overnight but have fallen back a touch in early Asia in thin trading conditions as we await further evidence that the trade talks between the US and Sino are on track for this month.
RBA Preview: No cut, but AUD/USD has reasons to hit new lows – three scenarios
The relative calm may make way to a plunge to new ten-year lows – even if the Reserve Bank of Australia maintains the Cash Rate unchanged at 1.00%. The RBA is widely expected to leave the interest rate unchanged...