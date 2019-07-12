ANZ analysts think that the Australian employment growth will stall in June as most of the leading indicators suggest a sharp slowing in employment growth is due.
Key Quotes
“An unwind of election related employment is likely to impact the June report.”
“Looking beyond the June report, the ANZ Labour Market Indicator points to the unemployment rate holding around 5.2-5.3% in the second half the year. We don’t think the RBA can make progress toward an unemployment rate of 4.5% or lower without giving the economy additional stimulus.”
“Some reports suggested the consumer and business confidence data this week was disappointingly soft. We are inclined to be cautious in interpreting the numbers this way. Equally, though, we don’t think ANZ Job Ads was as strong as the gain in June suggested.”
“All up we don’t think this week’s data provided the ‘smoking gun’ the RBA seems to need to ease as soon as next month. A weak employment report and soft CPI data may provide the impetus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles advances above 1.1250 amid Fed speculation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up on the day. Upbeat US inflation limited the dollar's fall while the Fed's Powell's intentions to cut rates weigh on it. EZ industrial production is beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2550 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit.
USD/JPY struggles to sustain above mid-108.00s, trades with modest losses
The pair struggled to build on the overnight recovery led by hotter-than-expected US core CPI. The USD fails to attract any buying interest despite a follow-through uptick in the US bond yields.
Gold pulls back amid trade jitters, lack of fresh catalysts
Easy money concerns triggered risk-on sentiment, taking buyers off the yellow metal. The US-China trade stalemate continues while the US refrained from blacklisting Iranian Foreign Minister.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.