Australia retail sales post biggest fall since March 2013

Australia retail sales post biggest fall since March 2013By Omkar Godbole
Australia retail sales have posted their biggest fall in about four-and-a-half years, plunging 0.6 percent in August.
The decline contradicts economists' expectations of a 0.3 percent rise. The previous month's print was revised lower from 0.0 percent to -0.2 percent.
Aussie is losing altitude as the weak retail sales data overshadows the better-than-expected trade surplus of AUD 989 million.
