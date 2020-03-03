Australia: Q4 GDP seen at 0% with “some risk it could be negative” – AMP’s Oliver

Dr. Shane Oliver, Head of Investment Strategy and Chief Economist at AMP Capital – Australia’s largest life insurer and huge fund manager, offers his expectations of the Australian Q4 GDP report due on the cards this Wednesday at 0030 GMT.

Key quotes:

“Weaker than expected December quarter public demand & net exports have caused us to revise our forecast for Dec quarter GDP to flat …. Some risk it could be negative.

December quarter current account deficit fell back to 0.2% GDP on the back of lower export prices.

Fall back was expected.”