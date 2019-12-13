Australia: Private spending set to exit the slow lane – ANZ

ANZ analysts suggest that after a disappointing year, they are expecting a gradual pick-up in Australia’s GDP growth through 2020 and 2021.
Key Quotes
“Underpinning the recovery will be a rotation of growth drivers, away from the public and external sectors and towards domestic private demand growth.”
“The key to the turnaround in the private sector is a (modest) recovery in consumer spending. We expect consumption to improve gradually helped by the earlier tax cuts, previous and expected rate hikes, as well as the recovery in house prices. High debt and low wage growth will continue to be a headwind.”
“The recovery in growth won’t be soon or strong enough to prevent further upward pressure on the unemployment rate. This will keep the RBA in easing mode until mid-2020. A modest improvement in the labour market in H2 is likely to keep unconventional monetary policy measures off the table.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates Tories massive win-led surge to 19-month tops
The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.3400s. Bulls take a breather amid extremely overbought conditions.
EUR/USD violates key trendline on fading trade tensions and Brexit optimism
The path of least resistance for the EUR looks to be on the higher side. Even so, a minor pullback could be seen if the GBP sees a "sell the fact" pull back on official confirmation of Johnson's victory.
The Brexit election or the great realignment
The list of traditional Labour seats falling to the Conservative, some for the first time, continues to lengthen as the results from the British election pour in. Exit polls immediately predicted a stunning Tory victory with 368 seats and the largest majority since 1987.
Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
GBP/USD consolidates Tories massive win-led surge to 19-month tops
The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.3400s. Bulls take a breather amid extremely overbought conditions.