Australia leads secret trade negotiations that will sideline US – The Sydney Morning Herald

While global investors are eagerly waiting for clues from the G20 meeting in Japan, the Australian daily roll out the news report stating that the nation leads secret trade talks with that will sideline the US amid the ongoing economic fall-out from the US-China trade war.

The news report mentions that 10 ASEAN member states and their partners; China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and India, will be locked in negotiations in Melbourne from Friday over an EU-style trade deal known as the pan-Asian Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).