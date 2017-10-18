Australia full-time job growth slows, unemployment rate drops in September

Australia full-time job growth slows, unemployment rate drops in SeptemberBy Omkar Godbole
The seasonally adjusted data released this Thursday showed the Australian economy added 19.8K jobs in September, beating the estimated rise of 15.0K. The details show the full-time job growth slowed, while the unemployment rate dropped.
Key points
Employment up by 23.8k people in September on a trend basis; up 335.5k over the past year
Jobless rate 5.5% in September versus 5.6% expected and 5.6% in August (lowest level since Feb. 2013)
Full-time employment change +6.1k in September versus downwardly revised +39.5K in August
Part-time employment change +13.7K in September versus +14.1K in August
Participation rate ticked dropped slightly to 65.2% as expected from the previous month's figure of 65.3%.
