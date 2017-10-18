Australia full-time job growth slows, unemployment rate drops in September

The seasonally adjusted data released this Thursday showed the Australian economy added 19.8K jobs in September, beating the estimated rise of 15.0K. The details show the full-time job growth slowed, while the unemployment rate dropped.

Key points

Employment up by 23.8k people in September on a trend basis; up 335.5k over the past year

Jobless rate 5.5% in September versus 5.6% expected and 5.6% in August (lowest level since Feb. 2013)

Full-time employment change +6.1k in September versus downwardly revised +39.5K in August

Part-time employment change +13.7K in September versus +14.1K in August

Participation rate ticked dropped slightly to 65.2% as expected from the previous month's figure of 65.3%.