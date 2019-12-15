The Australia Economic and Fiscal Outlook sees a surplus of A$6.1 bln in 19/20, down from A$11.0 bln seen in April.
Additional points
- Sees underlying cash balance of a$5.0 bln in 19/20.
- Lowers 19/20 GDP estimate to 2.25% from 2.75%.
- Wage growth estimate to 2.50% from 2.75%.
FX implications
The news is unlikely to impact markets. Instead, AUD/USD is resting on the trend-line support following a series of profit-taking last week on the trade noise. Bulls will now look for a constructive buy entry so long as the market holds here and breaks beyond the 200-day moving average and close above prior resistance/support area of 0.6930/50.
"Technical indicators, in the meantime, retreat from overbought readings, suggesting the pair may have hit an interim top, to be confirmed it the current decline continues sub-0.6865 a former relevant resistance level,"
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStreet argued.
