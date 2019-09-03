Australia’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence gained 0.3% last week, its second straight weekly gain, notes the research team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“Financial conditions were mixed, with current finances down 3.3% after a strong rise in the prior week and future financial conditions gaining 1.3%. Both measures of financial conditions are above average.”

“Economic conditions were also mixed. Current economic conditions fell 2.7%, the fifth consecutive decline, while future economic conditions rose 3.8%. Both the sub-indices are below average.”

“The ‘Time to buy a major household item’ sub-index gained 1.7%. This follows a rise of 4% in the previous week. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations rose by 0.1ppt to 4%.”