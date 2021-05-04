Aussie Trade Balance: Misses estimates and AUD/USD is under modest pressure

The Australian Trade Balance data for March arrived at AUD 5574m in surplus but misses estimates as follows:
Australia Trade Balance (Mar):A$5574Mln(est A$8200Mln, prevR A$7595Mln).
Exports (MoM) Mar: -2% (est 4%, prev -1%).
Imports (MoM) Mar: 4% (est 8%, prev 5%).
The Aussie is pressured slightly in this holiday trade.
AUD/USD technical analysis
The bulls have been enjoying a bout of USD weakness and stranger iron at the start of the week which has taken the price up to test a wall of resistance which could lead to a bullish extension if the confluence structure gives out.
About the Trade Balance
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
Review Alex Nekritin's Article - Trading the Aussie with Australia Trade Balance
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
Ethereum price jumps to new all-time highs as eBay is reportedly exploring NFT auctions
Ethereum price has hit a new all-time high of $3,204 amid strong buying pressure in the market. The giant e-commerce platform eBay is reportedly looking into NFT auctions as well as Bitcoin payments.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up
Another week another set of fresh records for equity markets. There really is no alternative (TINA) continues to dominate the narrative. The Fed on Wednesday kept the inflation fear capped and left the taps open.