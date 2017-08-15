Aussie Press: RBA finger on interest rate rise trigger as debt soars

The latest piece from ‘the Australian’ newspaper stated that yesterday’s RBA policy minutes underscored concerns over rising household debt, which could prompt the central bank to hike interest rates sooner (than later).

Key Quotes:

RBA "has enshrined rising household debt as a major area of concern"

Fuelling expectations interest rates might rise sooner than expected if households keep borrowing at current rapid rates

"The changes do elevate the focus on financial stability in a way that raises the risk of policy action at some point," said ANZ analyst David Plank, suggesting the central bank might lift rates sooner than expected.

"If confidence around the achievement of the inflation and employment objectives lifts, then the issue of financial stability could be enough to push the bank into moving earlier"