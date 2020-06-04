Aussie data dump positive for AUD: Retail sales -17.7% MoM vs -17.9%, Trade Balance a surplus

We have seen data from Australia in the form of April Retail Sales -17.7 pct beating a Reuters poll -17.9 pct for the month and a higher surplus than expected in the trade numbers as follows:
- Australia April balance goods/svcs A$+8,800 mln, s/adj (Reuters poll: A$+7,500 mln).
- Australia April goods/services exports -11 pct m/m, seasonally adjusted.
- Australia April goods/services imports -10 pct m/m, seasonally adjusted.
Market impact
AUD/USD has been relatively unchanged on the data beats but it is an additional input which has surpassed expectations and fits the cautiously optimistic narrative of the markets of late which has helped to support the sensational rise in the currency this week.
However, we should remember that the numbers merely suggest the rate of deterioration in the economy is moderating more quickly than anticipated, rather than things are actually getting better.
Description of Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Description of the trade balance
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
Review Alex Nekritin's Article - Trading the Aussie with Australia Trade Balance
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6900 despite upbeat Australian data
Sellers continue to lurk above 0.6900, knocking-off AUD/USD back below the latter, as markets shrug-off upbeat Australian Retail Sales and Trade data. Broad-based dollar bounce and US-China tensions weigh down on the aussie.
USD/JPY consolidates the upside below 109.00
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 109.00 after the latest uptick to two-month highs off 109.04. Broad US dollar rebound amid mixed Asian equities and looming US-China tensions keep the buoyant tone intact around the spot.
Gold: Bearish case for the contrarians out there
The price of gold has lost steam of late. While the upside case has been made loud and clear, there are arguments for a deep correction, not just stemming out of risk-on scenarios, but this is a double edge sword.
WTI retraces within an immediate triangle around $37.00
WTI seesaws near three-month high inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle. The black gold rose to the highest since March 11 the previous day but MACD’s weakness dragged it back from $38.30.
Why is Euro soaring in the face of ECB easing?
The European Central Bank is widely expected to increase monetary stimulus on Thursday. They would be the only major central bank to ease this week and one of the few to boost accommodation this month.