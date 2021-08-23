Aus PM Morrison urges state leaders to stick to plan to re-open

Australia's Prime Minister Morrison urges state leaders to stick to plan to re-open.
`However, states have been continuing to push back against the terms of a nationally agreed plan to open up the country once vaccination rates hit 70% and 80%, warning the worsening Covid crisis in NSW could yet be a dealbreaker.
Meanwhile, the merit of Australia’s 20-year mission in Afghanistan is expected to be debated in the lower house on Monday, while the government has prioritised national security laws, disability support reform and changes to the way elections are run on its legislation program.
There has been no market reaction to the PM's comments this far.
Meanwhile, NSW state has recorded 818 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19.
Nevertheless, AUD/USD is currently trading 0.18% higher on the day as the greenback gives back some ground following Friday's risk-on Wall Street session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours as the week begins. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, after making a high at 1.1908 on July 30, the pair has been under strong selling pressure.
GBP/USD bulls stepping in for a correction ahead of key events
GBP/USD is a touch higher in the open on Monday by some 0.1% after climbing from an opening low of 1.3606 before it reached a high of 1.3634 in recent trade. UK PMIs will be the only domestic event ahead of the end of week Fed showdown.
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours as the week begins. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, after making a high at 1.1908 on July 30, the pair has been under strong selling pressure.
MATIC price due for a pit stop before Polygon continues quest for new highs
MATIC price reached the 50% retracement at $1.75 after confidently holding the July ascending trend line on August 18 and 19. However, the bearish momentum divergence, first visible on the intra-day timeframes, has expanded to the daily chart.
Week Ahead - Fed Taper: Will they or won’t they? Splits loom over Jackson Hole
The upcoming week will kick off with a bang as the flash PMI readings for August will flood the markets on Monday. However, it might go all quiet after that. Euro breaches $1.17; can flash PMIs lend support?