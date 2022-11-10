- AUDUSD bears are still in play on the hourly chart while below the 50% mean reversion level with 0.6400 the figure eyed.
- Bulls are in the backside of the daily trendline which poses risks to the upside.
AUDUSD is trading at 0.6430, flat on the day and within a range of 0.6422 and 0.6436 following a volatile day on Wednesday, suffering a blow on the back of a strong US dollar and yields that rallied due to a soft US Treasury auction. This comes ahead of the US inflation data that will be out today in the US session. Meanwhile, the price is technically meeting a key resistance following a retracement into the 0.6430s, rising from the overnight lows and a slide some 100 pips higher.
AUDUSD daily chart
From a daily perspective, however, the price has been building a bullish outlook on the backside of the trendline, albeit now rubbing up against a new trendline resistance as illustrated above. However, the bearish engulfment could be problematic for the bulls while below 0.6500/16.
AUDUSD H1 chart
Meanwhile, the bears are still in play on the hourly chart while below the 50% mean reversion level and there are prospects of a downside extension to test 0.6400 the figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD holds lower ground below 0.6450 on RBA commentary
AUDUSD is feeling the pull of gravity, eyeing 0.6400 in Thursday's Asian trading, as investors digest the latest comments from the RBA officials. The US Dollar pauses its recovery, as the Treasury yields sink ahead of the critical US inflation data.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold grinds higher past $1,700 inside weekly bullish channel, US inflation eyed
Gold price XAUUSD picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from a one-month high, mildly bid near $1,707 as traders await the key US inflation data on early Thursday. The precious metal justifies downbeat forecasts for the US CPI while also cheering the cautious optimism in the market.
Bitcoin Price: Levels traders should watch during Thursday's US CPI announcement
Bitcoin price experienced a monstrous decline on November 9. On November 10, the United States updates the Consumer Price Index. Historically the CPI release dates tend to be very volatile trading days. Key levels have been defined for traders to consider.
US Inflation Preview: Markets set to seize on falling Core CPI to revive pivot play, three scenarios Premium
Will Christmas come early? That is what investors seem to be craving for, jumping on good news to rise and dusting off depressing developments. The reaction to the all-important CPI report for October is set to be no different. And probably stronger.