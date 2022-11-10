AUDNZD Price Analysis: Shooting Star below 200-DMA indicates more weakness ahead

- A Shooting Star formation indicates the availability of significant sellers at elevated levels.
- An oscillating below the 200-EMA indicates that the long-term trend is bearish.
- The RSI (14) is trading in a bearish range, which indicates that the downside momentum is active.
The AUDNZD pair has witnessed a steep fall after facing barricades around 1.0930 in the Tokyo session. The cross has turned sideways after a vertical fall from Wednesday’s high at 1.0970 and is expected to display more weakness ahead.
In the Tokyo session, the University of Melbourne released the Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations at 6.0% against the projections of 5.7%. It seems that a slowdown in the rate hike pace by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has resulted in higher short-term inflation expectations. Investors are worried that the RBA would remain behind average global interest rates.
On a daily scale, the asset formed a Shooting Star candlestick pattern on Wednesday, which indicates that the upside is capped and investors are using pullback for initiating shorts. The cross is oscillating in an Inverted Flag chart pattern, which results in sheer downside after a breakdown of the consolidation.
The pair is auctioning below the mighty 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0090, which indicates that the major trend is bearish.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the downside momentum is intact.
Going forward, a downside break of Wednesday’s low at 1.0906 will activate the Shooting Star formation and will drag the asset towards Friday’s low at 1.0877, followed by August 25 low at 1.0825.
On the contrary, the Aussie bulls will regain strength if the cross surpasses Wednesday’s high at 1.0971. This will drive the asset toward the psychological resistance of 1.1000 and August 19 low at 1.1046.
AUDNZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0928
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1033
|Daily SMA50
|1.1182
|Daily SMA100
|1.1133
|Daily SMA200
|1.1008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0971
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0906
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1057
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0877
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1443
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0946
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0832
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1028
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
