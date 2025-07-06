AUD/USD weakens to near 0.6550 on renewed tariff concerns

- AUD/USD softens to around 0.6550 in Monday’s early Asian session.
- Bessent said tariffs will ‘boomerang’ back to April levels by August 1 for countries without an agreement.
- The RBA is expected to lower the central bank’s cash rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.6% on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day near 0.6550 during the early Asian session on Monday. The renewed concern about a global trade war weighs on the Australian Dollar (AUD) against the Greenback. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision will be in the spotlight later on Tuesday.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump will send letters to some trading partners saying tariffs will boomerang back to April 2 levels on August 1 if there is no progress on the trade agreement. Bessent added that August 1 is not another new tariff deadline, but it could still give trading partners more time to renegotiate tariff rates. The renewed concern about trade tensions and tariff uncertainty might undermine the riskier assets like the Aussie.
The RBA is anticipated to cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) for the third time this year at its July meeting on Tuesday. Traders in financial markets are now pricing in consecutive 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts in July and August, followed by a third by November. RBA rate cut bets could drag the Aussie lower against the USD in the near term.
Investors will closely monitor the developments surrounding tariff policies. Trump said on Saturday that he had signed letters to 12 countries outlining the various tariff levels they would face on goods they export to the US, with the “take it or leave it” offers to be sent out on Monday, per Reuters. Any positive progress could help limit China-proxy Aussie’s losses, as China is a major trading partner of Australia.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens to near 0.6550 on renewed tariff concerns
The AUD/USD pair trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day near 0.6550 during the early Asian session on Monday. The renewed concern about a global trade war weighs on the Australian Dollar against the Greenback. The Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision will be in the spotlight later on Tuesday.
EUR/USD: Higher highs keep coming on Trump announcements
EUR/USD kept rallying in the first week of July, peaking at 1.1830 before retreating slightly. Still, the pair retained most of its weekly gains and settled at around the 1.1780 mark. The US Dollar continued to suffer from fiscal and political jitters in the United States, although encouraging employment-related figures provided the currency some near-term relief.
Gold embarks on a consolidative phase around $3,300
Gold prices maintain a consolidative theme around the $3,300 mark per troy ounce, en route to clock decent weekly gains after two consecutive retracements. In the meantime, the precious metal is expected to remain under scrutiny on the back of trade concerns and the likelihood that the Fed might cut rates later in the year.
Week ahead: RBA, RBNZ decisions and Fed Minutes eyed as trade deals awaited
July 9 tariff deadline looms as trade deals remain elusive. Fed minutes to be watched after positive jobs report. RBA expected to cut but RBNZ to likely stay on hold. OPEC+ to probably raise output again. UK GDP, Canadian employment and Chinese CPI data also on tap.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.