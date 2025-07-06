AUD/USD weakens to near 0.6550 on renewed tariff concerns

AUD/USD softens to around 0.6550 in Monday’s early Asian session.

The AUD/USD pair trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day near 0.6550 during the early Asian session on Monday. The renewed concern about a global trade war weighs on the Australian Dollar (AUD) against the Greenback. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision will be in the spotlight later on Tuesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump will send letters to some trading partners saying tariffs will boomerang back to April 2 levels on August 1 if there is no progress on the trade agreement. Bessent added that August 1 is not another new tariff deadline, but it could still give trading partners more time to renegotiate tariff rates. The renewed concern about trade tensions and tariff uncertainty might undermine the riskier assets like the Aussie.

The RBA is anticipated to cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) for the third time this year at its July meeting on Tuesday. Traders in financial markets are now pricing in consecutive 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts in July and August, followed by a third by November. RBA rate cut bets could drag the Aussie lower against the USD in the near term.

Investors will closely monitor the developments surrounding tariff policies. Trump said on Saturday that he had signed letters to 12 countries outlining the various tariff levels they would face on goods they export to the US, with the “take it or leave it” offers to be sent out on Monday, per Reuters. Any positive progress could help limit China-proxy Aussie’s losses, as China is a major trading partner of Australia.