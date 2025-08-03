AUD/USD edges lower to near 0.6450 despite weaker US NFP data

AUD/USD softens to near 0.6465 in Monday’s early Asian session.

US NFP rose by 73,000 in July, weaker than expected.

Traders will closely monitor the US-China trade negotiations.

The AUD/USD pair trades on a negative note around 0.6465 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD). The downside for the pair might be limited due to weaker-than-expected US employment data, which prompted expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year.

Data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday show that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US) rose by 73,000 in July, compared to a 14,000 increase (revised from 147,000) seen in June. This figure came in weaker than the market expectation of 110,000. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June, as expected.

Fed funds futures traders ramped up bets on rate reductions again on Friday after the downbeat employment data, which might drag the Greenback lower. Traders are now pricing in 63 basis points (bps) of cuts by year-end, up from around 34 bps on Thursday, with the first cut seen in September.

The US and China failed to agree on extending a 90-day pause on tariffs during the latest round of talks held in Stockholm, Sweden. Any renewal of the pause is due to expire on August 12, and it will ultimately be up to US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, US tariffs have been reduced from 145% to 30%, and Chinese duties from 125% to 10%. Traders will closely monitor the development surrounding the US-China trading agreement. Any signs of renewed turmoil could exert some selling pressure on the China-proxy Aussie, as China is a major trading partner of Australia.