The AUD/USD pair stepped back below 0.60 and is now looking for a new direction, according to FX analyst at OCBC Bank, Terence Wu.

Key quotes

“The AUD/USD push towards 0.6100 was rejected for a retracement below 0.6000.”

“This keeps AUD/USD upside move in the air for now. The topside target at 0.6000 may remain in play.”