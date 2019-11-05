AUD/USD unmoved by China Caixin Services PMI

- AUD/USD is barely moving in response to the below-forecast China Services PMI.
- The pace of expansion in China's service sector slowed in October.
- The AUD is struggling despite the optimism on the US-China trade front.
China's service sector gauge missed expectations by a big margin, but so far, it has failed to move the needle on the Aussie Dollar, a G-7 proxy for China.
The Caixin Services PMI (Oct) came in at 51.1, missing the expected rise to 52.8 from September's 51.3 by a big margin.
The slowdown in the pace of expansion of the sector activity in the world's second-largest economy is being ignored by the markets. The AUD/USD pair has barely moved following the release of the Services PMI at 01:45 GMT and continues to trade near 0.6680, representing a marginal loss on the day.
The Aussie Dollar is flashing red despite the optimism on the US-China trade front. The US is reportedly considering canceling some of the tariffs of $112 billion worth of Chinese imports. Meanwhile, Beijing is asking the US to remove the tariffs in exchange for agreeing to buy up to $50 billion worth of US agricultural goods within two years and open its financial services sector and increase intellectual property protections, according to Politico.
The news has put a bid under the S&P 500 futures and is weighing over Yen. The Aussie, however, is struggling to gather upside traction, possibly due to the dismal domestic data. The CBA October final Australian Services PMI came in at 50.1, missing the preliminary estimate of 50.8 by a big margin.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.688
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6824
|Daily SMA50
|0.6801
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6876
|Previous Weekly High
|0.693
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.681
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6964
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro on track to register its worst daily decline since late Sept
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while challenging the 100 DMA. This Monday, the newly appointed ECB's President, Christine Lagarde, delivered a speech.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers
Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY fades an uptick to 108.80 on poor Asian PMIs
The USD/JPY pair stalled its fresh upmove near 108.80 and trimmed gains to now trade near 108.65 on dismal Asian Markit PMIs that somewhat overshadowed the renewed trade optimism while markets digest the latest comments from the US President Trump.
Gold stays above 50-day SMA amid fresh catalysts, USD rebound
The week-start pullback from multi-day high fails to defy Gold buyers’ confidence as the bullion remains above near-term key support, and is recovering while taking the bids to $1,509 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
RBA Preview: Pause in rate cuts until 2020
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to have a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday and is expected to refrain from moving rates after cutting the official rate for the third time this year last October, to a record low of 0.75%.