AUD/USD turns upside down in the aftermath of US NFP

- AUD/USD tumbles to near 0.6700 after the release of the US NFP data for August.
- Disappointment from US job growth data boosts Fed interest rate cut hopes.
- RBA Bullock’s hawkish interest rate guidance failed to uplift the Australian Dollar.
The AUD/USD pair surrenders its intraday gains and turns negative in Friday’s North American session. The Aussie asset slumps to near 0.6700 in the aftermath of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August, which increased buying interest in the US Dollar (USD) significantly.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, reverses its downside move and climbs to near 101.40.
The US NFP report indicated that the job demand remained weaker than expected. Fresh payrolls came in lower at 142K than expectations of 160K but higher than July’s release of 89K, downwardly revised from 114K. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.2%, as expected, from the prior release of 4.3%.
Disappointing US job data has given a green signal to the Federal Reserve (Fed) to start reducing the policy-easing process this month. Weak US job data has also prompted market expectations that the Fed could begin cutting interest rates aggressively.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood for the Fed to begin reducing interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%-5.00% has increased to 45% from 30% recorded a week ago.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the Australian Dollar (AUD) performs weakly despite firm speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is unlikely to cut interest rates this year. Prospects of RBA keeping interest rates at their current levels by the year-end strengthened after RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s hawkish interest rate guidance. Bullock said in her speech at the Anika Foundation on Thursday, "If the economy evolves broadly as anticipated, the board does not expect that it will be in a position to cut rates in the near term.”
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Last release: Fri Sep 06, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 142K
Consensus: 160K
Previous: 114K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1100 following post-NFP spike
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.1100 after spiking above 1.1150 with the immediate reaction to the disappointing US jobs data. The cautious market mood and week-end flows seem to be making it difficult for the Euro to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
After reaching its highest level in a week above 1.3200, GBP/USD turns south and declines toward 1.3150. The negative shift seen in risk mood following the US labor market data for August helps the US Dollar hold its ground and weighs on the pair.
Gold pulls away from near record highs, holds above $2,500
Gold came within a touching distance of a new all-time high near $2,530 as US Treasury bond yields turned south on disappointing US jobs data. The US Dollar's resilience amid a souring risk mood, however, caused XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tests key support, TRON network non-stablecoin activity hits new highs
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP hover around key support levels after registering a steep correction earlier this week. TRON network’s stablecoin activity hit new highs following the release of SunPump.
Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest hiring rebound in August after July’s tepid report
The Nonfarm Payrolls report is forecast to show that the US economy added 160,000 jobs in August, after creating 114,000 in July. The Unemployment Rate is likely to dip to 4.2% in the same period from July’s 4.3% reading.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.