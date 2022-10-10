- AUD/USD juggles around 0.6300 ahead of the US inflation figures.
- A decline in core US CPI data is necessary for a less hawkish tone by the Fed.
- Market sentiment is extremely negative amid renewed Russia-Ukraine tensions.
The AUD/USD pair is oscillating around the immediate hurdle of 0.6300 in the Toyo session after a rebound move from a fresh two-year low at 0.6274. A rebound in the asset seems a dead cat bounce as the risk sentiment is extremely negative amid a weaker S&P500. The asset has displayed a five-day losing spell and is expected to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has established firmly above 113.00 as investors are hiding behind the safe haven amid a risk-off market mood. The recent escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions after Moscow claimed that Ukrainian military attacks have demolished a bridge linking the occupied Crimean Peninsula to Russia. The Crimean Bridge serves as a major supply line for Russian military forces available in southern Ukraine.
The event has escalated the fears of nuclear operations by Russia, which could damage the harmony in Europe to a broader extent.
Going forward, the extent of the deviation in the US CPI data will display the true picture of the rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November. As per the consensus, the headline US inflation will land at 8.1%, lower than the prior release of 8.3%.
Thanks to the falling gasoline prices in the US, which might keep the plain-vanilla inflation in check. While the release of the core CPI catalysts is gathering more importance. The event has not displayed signs of exhaustion yet. Also, it is expected to improve to 6.5% from the prior release of 6.3%.
On the Aussie front, investors are focusing on China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is later this week. An improvement in China's inflation could bring volatility for the antipodean as the event will trim the odds of a rtae cut by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.05
|Today daily open
|0.6367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.658
|Daily SMA50
|0.6782
|Daily SMA100
|0.6877
|Daily SMA200
|0.7056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6432
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6354
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6354
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6403
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6493
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles with 0.6300 amid risk aversion Premium
The Australian dollar reached fresh 2-year lows against the greenback of 0.6274 as fears dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week. Poor Australian data piles up pressure on the Aussie.
EUR/USD loses ground for a fourth consecutive day Premium
After a relatively busy Monday, the EUR/USD pair settled at around the 0.9700 level. Fundamental headlines kept striking the shared currency as speculation mounted of another 75 bps rate hike in the US.
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD free-fall aims to $1,600 Premium
Spot gold accelerated its decline on Monday and trades near a fresh one-week low of $1,665.62 a troy ounce. Risk aversion dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week as investors continued digesting an upbeat US employment report and the increasing risk of a global recession.
XRP Price Prediction: Lock in the gains now before it's too late
XRP price is retracing its steps after rising to $0.5477 over the weekend. Its peers, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), showed strength early Monday but quickly resumed their dominant sluggish movements.
Earnings season and US CPI keep markets on edge
US stocks tanked at the end of last week, after the stronger than expected US NFP report for September reinforced the Federal Reserve’s hike-and-hold path for interest rates, which are pushing up recession risks for the US and the global economy. The Conference Board now predicts a 96% chance of a recession in the US within the next 12 months.