- AUD/USD falls to 0.6511 after US jobs report beats forecasts, reducing prospects for near-term Fed rate cut.
- US sees 353K job additions in January with Hourly Earnings rise, underscoring a strong labor market, uplifting USD.
- RBA's upcoming decision and future economic data releases to play key roles in determining AUD's trajectory.
The AUD/USD plunged more than 0.90% on Friday after a robust US Nonfarm Payrolls report triggered a jump in US Treasury yields as investors disregarded a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March. At the time of writing, the pair traders at 0.6511
Aussie Dolla falls on January’s NFP, traders eye RBA’s meeting
The latest US Nonfarm Payrolls report exceeded expectations, with the economy adding 353K jobs, far surpassing the forecasted 180K and outdoing the revised December figures of 333K, initially reported as 216K. Unemployment Rate remained steady at 3.7%, unchanged from the previous month. Furthermore, Average Hourly Earnings (AHE) saw an increase, with the monthly AHE rising to 0.6% from 0.4% and the year-over-year rate climbing to 4.5% from 4.4%.
Following this report, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose from around 3.90% to 4.06%, gaining 15 basis points (bps). Additionally, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of major currencies, rose to a seven-week high at 104.04 after the data.
Further data was released, with Factory Orders for newly manufactured goods climbed modestly, while Consumer Sentiment by the University of Michigan improved to 79.1 in January.
Next week, the Aussie’s economic calendar will feature the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy decision, followed by RBA’s Governor Michele Bullock's press conference. After that, the Aussie Dollar could gauge direction from the release of the AI Group Industry Index, Westpac Consumer Confidence, and NAB Business Confidence data.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After diving below the 200-day moving average (DMA), the AUD/USD has shifted neutral to downward biased, piercing on its way south of the 100-DMA at 0.6527. A daily close below those levels will expose the 0.6500 figure, followed by the psychological 0.6500 mark. On the other hand, if Aussie buyers regain the 100-DMA, the next resistance would be 0.6550, before the 200-DMA.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6515
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88
|Today daily open
|0.6573
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6619
|Daily SMA50
|0.6663
|Daily SMA100
|0.6534
|Daily SMA200
|0.6577
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6579
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6508
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6621
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6552
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6839
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6525
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6483
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
