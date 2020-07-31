AUD/USD trades with modest losses below 0.7200 ahead of US data

- AUD/USD staged a correction after climbing above 0.7200.
- US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 on Friday.
- Personal Spending and Personal Income data will be released from US.
The AUD/USD pair extended its rally during the Asian session on Friday and touched its best level in nearly 18 months at 0.7228 boosted by the heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback. With the trading action turning subdued during the European trading hours, the pair staged a correction and was last seen trading at 0.7190, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
USD struggles to find demand
After the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday that the US economy shrunk by 32.9% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, the US Treasury bond yields fell sharply to weigh on the USD. The US Dollar Index (DXY) lost 0.3% on Thursday and slumped to its lowest level in more than two years at 92.55 on Friday. As of writing, the DXY was down 0.1% on the day at 92.87.
Meanwhile, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that the Private Sector Credit declined by 0.2% on a monthly basis in June and the annual Producer Price Index (PPI) slumped to -0.4% in the second quarter. Nevertheless, these data had little to no action on the AUD/USD's movements.
In the second half of the day, Personal Income and Personal Spending data will be featured in the US economic docket. Additionally, the BEA will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, figures.
Previewing Friday's data from the US, “markets have priced in an extreme drop in American GDP in the second quarter," said FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani. "Though these spending and income figures will be released on Friday after the GDP numbers they may be at odds with the expected economic activity in the COVID quarter.”
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7189
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.7195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7041
|Daily SMA50
|0.6923
|Daily SMA100
|0.6601
|Daily SMA200
|0.6697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7184
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6972
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7168
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.