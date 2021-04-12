AUD/USD trades sideways as markets brace for key domestic data

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/USD is stuck in a tight range as traders get set for domestic obs data.
  • The sentiment toward the RBA is a longer-term weight.

AUD/USD is currently flat on the day after a choppy start throughout Asia and the European session, riding through a range of 0.7594 and 0.7635.

It's a nervous start for the higher beta complex given the mixed sentiment between covid concerns and earnings on the equity block.

So far, the Aussie dollar, along with most high-yielders, has not been able to take great advantage of the soft USD momentum in recent sessions as low-yielders led the rebound. 

Traders are looking to positive growth and trade data out of China to support the bullish run of late which goes some way to support the stabilising risk sentiment but the key focus will be on domestic data.

Australian jobs numbers for March will be watched closely this week to gauge the pace of the recovery in the nation.

Another set of good data will go a long way to support the currency that is otherwise at the mercy of rising US yields.

The Reserve Bank of Australia rate expectations, however, are stuck to the bottom for a while regardless of encouraging data as macroprudential measures continue to weigh in the near term.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7621
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.7623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.766
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7654
Daily SMA200 0.7411
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7662
Previous Daily Low 0.7588
Previous Weekly High 0.7678
Previous Weekly Low 0.7588
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7634
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7586
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.755
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7512
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7661
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7699
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7735

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

