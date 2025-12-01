AUD/USD trades flat around 0.6550 ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI
- AUD/USD flattens around 0.6550 as both the Australian Dollar and the US Dollar underperform broadly.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps next week.
- Investors await the Australian Q3 GDP data, which will be released on Wednesday.
The AUD/USD pair trades calmly near 0.6550 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair consolidates while the US Dollar (USD) refreshes the two-week low, signaling that the Australian Dollar is also underperforming its currency peers.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 99.25.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.21%
|0.15%
|-0.61%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|0.12%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|0.21%
|0.36%
|-0.31%
|0.29%
|0.27%
|0.33%
|0.18%
|GBP
|-0.15%
|-0.36%
|-0.68%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|0.61%
|0.31%
|0.68%
|0.63%
|0.59%
|0.66%
|0.50%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.29%
|0.06%
|-0.63%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.12%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|-0.27%
|0.09%
|-0.59%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|-0.12%
|-0.33%
|0.02%
|-0.66%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.18%
|0.18%
|-0.50%
|0.12%
|0.09%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The US Dollar is under pressure as traders remain increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting scheduled next week.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in December is 87.4%. Fed dovish expectations stemmed after New York Bank President John Williams argued in late November that there is more room for further interest rate cuts, citing downside labor and economic risks.
Going forward, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI, and the ADP Employment Change data for September, which will be released this week. In Monday’s session, the ISM Manufacturing PMI data will be published at 15:00 GMT, which is expected to come in lower at 48.6 from 48.7 in October.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar weakens on disappointing China’s RatingDog Manufacturing PMI data for November. Earlier in the day, the data showed that activities in the manufacturing sector declined unexpectedly. The PMI data came in at 49.9, lower than estimates of 50.5 and the prior reading of 50.6.
This week, the major catalyst for the Australian Dollar will be the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to show that the economy expanded at a 0.7% pace, faster than the 0.6% growth seen in the previous quarter.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Australia during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Australian economic activity. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Dec 03, 2025 00:30
Frequency: Quarterly
Consensus: 0.7%
Previous: 0.6%
Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on a quarterly basis. It is published about 65 days after the quarter ends. The indicator is closely watched, as it paints an important picture for the economy. A strong labor market, rising wages and rising private capital expenditure data are critical for the country’s improved economic performance, which in turn impacts the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision and the Australian dollar. Actual figures beating estimates is considered AUD bullish, as it could prompt the RBA to tighten its monetary policy.
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.