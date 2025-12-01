TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD trades flat around 0.6550 ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI

  • AUD/USD flattens around 0.6550 as both the Australian Dollar and the US Dollar underperform broadly.
  • The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps next week.
  • Investors await the Australian Q3 GDP data, which will be released on Wednesday.
AUD/USD trades flat around 0.6550 ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair trades calmly near 0.6550 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair consolidates while the US Dollar (USD) refreshes the two-week low, signaling that the Australian Dollar is also underperforming its currency peers.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 99.25.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.21%0.15%-0.61%0.08%0.05%0.12%-0.03%
EUR0.21%0.36%-0.31%0.29%0.27%0.33%0.18%
GBP-0.15%-0.36%-0.68%-0.06%-0.09%-0.02%-0.18%
JPY0.61%0.31%0.68%0.63%0.59%0.66%0.50%
CAD-0.08%-0.29%0.06%-0.63%-0.03%0.04%-0.12%
AUD-0.05%-0.27%0.09%-0.59%0.03%0.07%-0.09%
NZD-0.12%-0.33%0.02%-0.66%-0.04%-0.07%-0.16%
CHF0.03%-0.18%0.18%-0.50%0.12%0.09%0.16%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar is under pressure as traders remain increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting scheduled next week.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in December is 87.4%. Fed dovish expectations stemmed after New York Bank President John Williams argued in late November that there is more room for further interest rate cuts, citing downside labor and economic risks.

Going forward, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI, and the ADP Employment Change data for September, which will be released this week. In Monday’s session, the ISM Manufacturing PMI data will be published at 15:00 GMT, which is expected to come in lower at 48.6 from 48.7 in October.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar weakens on disappointing China’s RatingDog Manufacturing PMI data for November. Earlier in the day, the data showed that activities in the manufacturing sector declined unexpectedly. The PMI data came in at 49.9, lower than estimates of 50.5 and the prior reading of 50.6.

This week, the major catalyst for the Australian Dollar will be the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to show that the economy expanded at a 0.7% pace, faster than the 0.6% growth seen in the previous quarter.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Australia during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Australian economic activity. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Dec 03, 2025 00:30

Frequency: Quarterly

Consensus: 0.7%

Previous: 0.6%

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on a quarterly basis. It is published about 65 days after the quarter ends. The indicator is closely watched, as it paints an important picture for the economy. A strong labor market, rising wages and rising private capital expenditure data are critical for the country’s improved economic performance, which in turn impacts the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision and the Australian dollar. Actual figures beating estimates is considered AUD bullish, as it could prompt the RBA to tighten its monetary policy.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits three-week tops near 1.1650 ahead of US ISM

EUR/USD hits three-week tops near 1.1650 ahead of US ISM

EUR/USD is on the front foot on Monday, climbing to its strongest level since mid-November and holding well past 1.1600. The US Dollar is broadly softer as traders lean into the idea of a Fed rate cut in December, giving the risk complex some extra lift. All eyes now turn to the upcoming US PMI figures to see whether the move has more room to run.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-week highs around 1.3270

GBP/USD flirts with multi-week highs around 1.3270

GBP/USD clocks decent gains and revisits the upper 1.3200s in an auspicous start to the new trading week. Cable’s uptick comes on the back of further downside pressure on the US Dollar as markets bet on a more dovish Fed, which is helping the British Pound keep its footing prior to US data releases.

Gold clinches two-month peaks past $4,260

Gold clinches two-month peaks past $4,260

Gold is kicking off the week with strong momentum, trading above $4,260, or two-month highs. Growing confidence in another Fed rate cut, fuelled by recent dovish comments from policymakers, is keeping the precious metal well supported as buyers stay in control.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD

The US Institute of Supply Management Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November is due for release today at 15:00 GMT. Investors will closely monitor the Manufacturing PMI data to get an overview of overall factory activities.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers