AUD/USD trades flat around 0.6550 ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI

The AUD/USD pair trades calmly near 0.6550 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair consolidates while the US Dollar (USD) refreshes the two-week low, signaling that the Australian Dollar is also underperforming its currency peers.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 99.25.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.21% 0.15% -0.61% 0.08% 0.05% 0.12% -0.03% EUR 0.21% 0.36% -0.31% 0.29% 0.27% 0.33% 0.18% GBP -0.15% -0.36% -0.68% -0.06% -0.09% -0.02% -0.18% JPY 0.61% 0.31% 0.68% 0.63% 0.59% 0.66% 0.50% CAD -0.08% -0.29% 0.06% -0.63% -0.03% 0.04% -0.12% AUD -0.05% -0.27% 0.09% -0.59% 0.03% 0.07% -0.09% NZD -0.12% -0.33% 0.02% -0.66% -0.04% -0.07% -0.16% CHF 0.03% -0.18% 0.18% -0.50% 0.12% 0.09% 0.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar is under pressure as traders remain increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting scheduled next week.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in December is 87.4%. Fed dovish expectations stemmed after New York Bank President John Williams argued in late November that there is more room for further interest rate cuts, citing downside labor and economic risks.

Going forward, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI, and the ADP Employment Change data for September, which will be released this week. In Monday’s session, the ISM Manufacturing PMI data will be published at 15:00 GMT, which is expected to come in lower at 48.6 from 48.7 in October.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar weakens on disappointing China’s RatingDog Manufacturing PMI data for November. Earlier in the day, the data showed that activities in the manufacturing sector declined unexpectedly. The PMI data came in at 49.9, lower than estimates of 50.5 and the prior reading of 50.6.

This week, the major catalyst for the Australian Dollar will be the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to show that the economy expanded at a 0.7% pace, faster than the 0.6% growth seen in the previous quarter.