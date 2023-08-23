AUD/USD to retest 0.6460 hurdle as US Dollar eases ahead of PMI data

- AUD/USD edges higher amid four-day winning streak, reverses pullback from intraday top of late.
- China-linked optimism, softer Treasury bond yields underpin Aussie pair’s rebound despite downbeat Australia PMI.
- Cautious optimism adds strength to recovery moves toward May’s low.
- Upbeat prints of US S&P Global PMIs, one-month-old descending resistance line can challenge AUD/USD rebound.
AUD/USD stays on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day, despite struggling of late, as market players cheer the downbeat US Dollar amid early Wednesday morning in Europe. With this, the Aussie pair adds 0.30% intraday gains to print the 0.6450 level by the press time.
Among the key catalysts, the market’s cautious optimism and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields gain major attention. It’s worth noting, however, that the downbeat prints of Australia’s preliminary readings of the S&P Global PMIs for August cap the AUD/USD pair’s immediate upside.
That said, the headlines suggest a likely improvement in the US–China ties, due to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to Beijing, scheduled for next week. On the same line are the early-week news suggesting the US removal of 27 Chinese entities from its Unverified List, lifting sanctions from those entities and flagging hopes of improving diplomatic ties.
On the other hand, mixed US data and Fed talks also prod the DXY bulls as market participants don’t expect the hawkish appearance of Fed Chair Jerome Powell at this week’s annual Jackson Hole event. That said, the US flashed slight improvement in the US Existing Home Sales for July and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August, which in turn should entertain the AUD/USD sellers. However, hawkish statements from Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin put a floor under the pair.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields keep the previous day’s retreat from the highest level since late 2007 to 4.31% whereas S&P500 Futures rise 0.25% intraday to regain 4,410 level after reversing from a one-week high the previous day. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the 10-week high marked the previous day to around 103.50 at the latest.
Looking forward, the preliminary readings of the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) and Existing Home Sales for July for the US will entertain the AUD/USD pair traders. However, top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium event, scheduled for August 24–26, will be crucial for clear directions.
Technical analysis
The nearly oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart joins the weekly ascending support line, close to 0.6405, to inspire AUD/USD buyers in approaching May’s low of around 0.6460. However, a downward-sloping resistance line from late June, close to 0.6480 at the latest, can challenge the Aussie pair’s further upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6441
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.6423
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6539
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6662
|Daily SMA200
|0.6731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6458
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6437
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6374
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6482
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6507
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 1.0850 early Europe this Wednesday. Cautious optimism and a retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2750, UK PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading on the front foot near 1.2750 in the European morning this Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from the US Dollar pullback across the board. However, the further upside appears elusive amid cautious trading and ahead of UK PMIs.
Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Aptos announces an improvement over ERC-721 token standard, likely to catalyze APT recovery
Aptos announced the launch of a Digital Asset Standard (DA) to scale NFTs for creators on its chain. The launch is an improvement over the chain’s existing token standard TokenV1, Ethereum’s ERC-721 and Solana network’s SPL.
Flash PMIs set to weaken further in August
The FTSE 100 managed to finally break its worst run of losses since 2019 yesterday, posting its first daily gain since the 10th August. The gains were hard-won however with the index trying retreating from its daily highs and failing for the second day in a row to consolidate a move above 7,300.