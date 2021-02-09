AUD/USD to change its bias to a negative trend on a break below 0.7366 – DBS Bank

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was on show last week (ended 5 February), with its seemingly dovish policy meeting having just a flicker of a reaction – providing a marginal decline to 0.7564 lows. Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS bank, notes that AUD/USD upside pressure persists on bullish flag pattern.
Key quotes
“Most of the underlying factors that support AUD’s bullishness remain intact, as Australia’s trade tensions with China have not inhibited iron ore and LNG.”
“The weekly chart now carries a bullish flag pattern, and AUD remains in a bull mode until we see a sustained decline under 0.7366.”
“The recent bounce shows there is accumulation gathering just around the 55-DMA (currently at 0.7603), and without significant pressure to force a decline in the piping, AUD looks poised to gather more ground to the topside.”
“A break over resistance markers at 0.7805 and 0.7816 would intensify a continuation of the rally that could possibly eye a 223.6% price extension of the prior triple bottom at 0.7988 (on a break of 0.7917). At such levels, one should expect AUD’s rally from last November to cool and contour a proper correction.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3800 amid notable US dollar supply
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800, sitting at the highest levels since April 2018 ahead of the London open. The cable rises as broad US dollar weakness supersedes uncertainty over Brexit and the UK covid vaccine news.
Gold closes in on $1850 amid US stimulus hopes
Gold (XAU/USD) extends a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, looking to regain the $1850 level. The road to recovery from two-month troughs picks up pace amid an imminent approval of the US $1.9 trillion stimulus package by Congress.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
Dollar Index trades hovers below 91 on stimulus expectations
The dollar index is on the defensive below 91.00, having dropped for the second straight trading day on Monday. Driving the anti-risk USD lower are expectations for aggressive fiscal stimulus and the risk-on rally in the global stocks.