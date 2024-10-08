Weakness in Australian Dollar (AUD) has not stabilised; any further decline is likely part of a lower trading range of 0.6735/0.6785. In the longer run, AUD is expected to continue to weaken, albeit likely at a slower pace. The next level to watch is 0.6700, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.
Weakness in AUD has not stabilised
24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view of sideways trading yesterday was incorrect. Instead of trading sideways, AUD fell sharply to 0.6744, before closing at 0.6759 (-0.51%). While the weakness has not stabilised, severely oversold conditions suggest any further decline is likely part of a lower trading range of 0.6735/0.6785. A sustained break below 0.6735 appears unlikely, and the major support at 0.6700 is also unlikely to come into view.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “When AUD was trading at 0.6850 last Friday (04 Oct), we indicated that “there has been a slight increase in downward momentum, and the risk of AUD breaking below 0.6820 has also increased.” After AUD dropped below 0.6820, we indicated yesterday (07 Oct, spot at 0.6800) that “momentum has increased, and AUD is likely to decline further, potentially breaking below 0.6750.” AUD then broke below 0.6750 in NY trade, reaching a low of 0.6744. We continue to expect AUD to weaken, even though oversold short-term conditions could slow the pace of any further decline. The next level to watch is 0.6700. We will continue to view AUD negatively, as long as 0.6825 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.6855 yesterday) is not breached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid toward 1.1000 after German data
EUR/USD holds its recovery toward 1.1000 in Tuesday's early European trading hours. The pair stays supported amid a broad US Dollar pullback and strong German Industrial Production data. The cautious mood, however, could cap the pair's rebound ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD trades below 1.3100 in European trading on Tuesday, stalling its recovery from multi-week lows. A modest USD downtick lends support to the pair but China's economic woes-led dour mood checks gains. BoE- and Fed-speak are in focus.
Gold price languishes near one-week low, bears await break below trading range support
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers for the fifth straight day on Tuesday and drops to over a one-week low, closer to the $2,630 trading range support during the first half of the European session.
Ripple price shows signs of weakness
Ripple price stabilizes around $0.530 and trades within a tight range for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday. After breaking below its ascending trendline last week, XRP’s price was rejected from its daily resistance level on Monday.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.