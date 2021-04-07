AUD/USD: The 0.7681 mark caps for a move back lower – Credit Suisse

The AUD/USD pair is reverting lower from the “neckline” to its top at .7681 in early trading today and analysts at Credit Suisse look for further downside to unfold in due course
A large “head and shoulders” top remains in place with support seen at 0.7606/7596
“AUD/USD remains capped by the ‘neckline’ to its large ‘head and shoulders’ top, currently at 0.7681, with mild weakness unfolding in early trading today. We look for this area to ideally cap and for downside to take over again following the completion of the aforementioned top.”
“We see support initially at 0.7606/.7596, beneath which would open the door to a move back to the cluster of supports at 0.7564/32. We would look for a short breather at this stage, however removal of here would subsequently open up 0.7517, then 0.7500/7499 – the 50% retracement of the surge from November 2020.”
“Above 0.7681 would instead see a deeper move higher with resistance next at 0.7716, ahead of 0.7750/57. Beyond here would begin to question the top and hint at a potential early resumption of the core long-term uptrend.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty
Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.