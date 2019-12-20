AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Weekly sideways channel intact

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD is trapped in a sideways channel on the weekly chart. 
  • A range breakout looks likely with the impending death cross on the monthly chart. 

The AUD/USD pair is reporting a month-to-date gain of 1.94% at press time. Even so, the outlook remains neutral as the pair is still trapped in a four-month sideways channel on the weekly line chart.

A weekly close above the channel resistance at 0.6946 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout. That would open the doors for 0.7250 (target as per the measured move method).

On the flip side, a channel breakdown would imply a resumption of the sell-off from September 2018 highs above 0.81.

Range breakout likely

The 50-month average looks set to cross below the 200-month average and confirm a death cross (bear cross) next month. A monthly chart death cross is a big-time lagging indicator and often marks major bottoms.

Also, prospects for the Australian economy have brightened with the ostensible US-China trade accord and the odds of an RBA rate cut in February have dropped below 50%, courtesy of Thursday's upbeat jobs data.

Hence, the probability of AUD witnessing a range breakout is high.

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral-to-bullish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6891
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.6888
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6832
Daily SMA50 0.6836
Daily SMA100 0.6807
Daily SMA200 0.6906
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6889
Previous Daily Low 0.6848
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6864
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6861
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.682
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6943

 

 

