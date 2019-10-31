AUD/USD technical analysis: Sharp turnaround after hitting new October highs above 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is trading near daily lows after reaching new monthly highs.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6870 support level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. This Thursday the Aussie reached a new October high shooting above the 0.6900 handle. However, the spot is retreating and is at press time trading near daily lows. 
 

 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The spot is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. However, the spot is having a sharp turnaround now trading back below the 0.6895 resistance. If bulls can reclaim this level, they might try to regain the recent high at 0.6930. Otherwise, the market may continue to drift down towards 0.6870 and 0.6849 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6887
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.6903
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6802
Daily SMA50 0.6793
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6958
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6906
Previous Daily Low 0.6848
Previous Weekly High 0.6884
Previous Weekly Low 0.6808
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6884
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.687
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6807
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6924
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6944
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6982

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175

EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175

The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.

GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation

GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty. 

USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety

USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety

The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market sentiment and boosted the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.

Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level

Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level

Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.

BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment

BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment

Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.

