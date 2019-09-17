AUD/USD technical analysis: Repeated failure at key Fib hurdle is cause for concern for bulls

- AUD/USD risks falling to the 50-day MA support in the next few hours.
- The daily chart shows repeated failure at key Fib level of 0.6880.
AUD/USD is looking heavy, having repeatedly failed to take out a key Fibonacci resistance level in the last few days.
The currency pair picked up a bid below 0.67 on Sept. 3, but the ensuing rally ran out of steam near 0.6880 (50% Fib R of 0.7082/0.6677) last week.
Notably, the pair failed to close above that Fibonacci resistance for the fourth straight day on Monday. Also, the 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index.
Hence, a pullback could be in the offing, possibly to the 50-day moving average (MA) support, currently at 0.6943.
As of writing, the pair is trading at 0.6861, representing a 0.05% drop on the day, having hit a high of 0.6870 earlier today.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6861
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6796
|Daily SMA50
|0.6851
|Daily SMA100
|0.6902
|Daily SMA200
|0.7012
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6853
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6837
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.685
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6818
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6882
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6899
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6914
