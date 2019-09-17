AUD/USD technical analysis: Repeated failure at key Fib hurdle is cause for concern for bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD risks falling to the 50-day MA support in the next few hours. 
  • The daily chart shows repeated failure at key Fib level of 0.6880. 

AUD/USD is looking heavy, having repeatedly failed to take out a key Fibonacci resistance level in the last few days. 

The currency pair picked up a bid below 0.67 on Sept. 3, but the ensuing rally ran out of steam near 0.6880 (50% Fib R of 0.7082/0.6677) last week. 

Notably, the pair failed to close above that Fibonacci resistance for the fourth straight day on Monday. Also, the 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index. 

Hence, a pullback could be in the offing, possibly to the 50-day moving average (MA) support, currently at 0.6943. 

As of writing, the pair is trading at 0.6861, representing a 0.05% drop on the day, having hit a high of 0.6870 earlier today. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6861
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6796
Daily SMA50 0.6851
Daily SMA100 0.6902
Daily SMA200 0.7012
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6885
Previous Daily Low 0.6853
Previous Weekly High 0.6895
Previous Weekly Low 0.6837
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.685
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6835
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6818
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6882
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6899
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6914

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Euro rolling into the Asian session flirting with the 1.1000 handle

The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). On Tuesday, the market will pay attention to the German ZEW survey.

GBP/USD: Bearish MACD highlights 2-week-old support-line for sellers

Following its pullback from 1.2507, GBP/USD has been on the sellers’ radar with the recent quotes being around 1.2430 amid initial Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair aims to revisit short-term rising trend-line.

USD/JPY traders getting set for the central banks this week

USD/JPY reversed the initial risk-off plunge and climbed from 107.70 to 108.10, recovering to its pre-weekend levels despite global financial markets following the strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities over the weekend.

Gold pulls back to sub-$1,500 region in search of fresh catalysts

With fewer catalysts to rely on, Gold prices trade near $1,497 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal benefited from the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that destroyed the oil-rich nation’s 50% output.

Investors Nervous Ahead of FOMC

There are four central bank monetary policy announcements on the calendar this week but the Fed's is hands down the most important. Euro and Pound also fell sharply on Monday.

